‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Monday: Hope & Thomas Band Together For Douglas

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, September 21 reveal that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) continue to thrive as co-parents to Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri), per SheKnows Soaps.

Thomas Has Changed

Thomas has reformed after Hope exposed him at his wedding as a fraud. He has spent a lot of time with his sister and fighting her battles since he came back to L.A, as seen in the image below. Although he left the wedding ceremony with his head hung in shame, he has returned a better man. As he told Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), he spent a lot of time thinking about the person that he had become.

Now that he is no longer obsessed with Hope, he is also enjoying his son. He dished that he and Douglas go to fun and educational places such as the museum. It appears as if he is trying to restore their fractured relationship after Thomas used Douglas to get to Hope. Now, he’s putting Douglas’ needs first.

Hope Loves Family

As for Hope, she told Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) that she loves their family. She loves that they’re raising Douglas and Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) together. She also enjoys it when Kelly Spencer (Colette and Avalon Gray) comes to play.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Thomas and Hope are doing their best for Douglas. She legally adopted the boy and has primary custody of him. However, Thomas plays an active role in his life. She previously mentioned that Thomas is stepping up in his fatherly duties.

Putting Douglas First

On Monday’s episode, Thomas and Hope will band together for the little boy’s sake. He counts himself lucky to have a mother in his life after Caroline Spencer (Linsey Godfrey) died and knows that he can now depend on both parents.

However, previews for the fall tease that Thomas and Hope will be working closely together. They may have a professional or personal project on the go that will require them to spend a lot of time together. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that it won’t be long before history may repeat itself.

It seems as if being around Hope again will stoke some fires for the designer. It remains to be seen if Thomas will be able to control himself around her or if he will return to his old, obsessive ways. They may even be able to accomplish their mutual goal and find that they make a great team when they work together.