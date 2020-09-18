Rachel Ward Sizzles In Skimpy Sage Green Bikini While Posing On A Boat

On Friday, September 18, British model Rachel Ward uploaded a tantalizing photo for her 618,000 Instagram followers to enjoy.

The sizzling snap showed the 29-year-old posing on a boat floating on a body of water. A rock formation can be seen in the background. According to the post’s geotag, the pictures were taken in Albufeira, Portugal.

Rachel sat with one of her knees bent and leaned to the side, using her hand to stabilize herself. She turned her neck and lowered her gaze, as she parted her full lips. A clear Prada tote bag had been placed to her right.

The Manchester native flaunted her fantastic figure in a sage green bikini that featured a plunging halterneck top and a pair of side tie bottoms. The skimpy swimsuit put her incredible curves, flat stomach, and toned legs on full display. The color of the tiny two-piece also beautifully complemented her tan skin. Rachel accessorized the sexy look with statement earrings and what appears to be a watch worn on her right wrist.

For the photo, Rachel pulled back her long locks with a hair clip, giving fans a better view of her gorgeous face. She also sported a chic white-tipped French manicure.

In the caption of the post, Rachel made reference to the fact that the picture was taken on a boat by using a motorboat emoji.

Fans seemed to loved the photo as it soon racked up more than 4,000 likes. Quite a few of her followers also proceeded to shower Rachel with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji in the comments section, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Beautiful as always,” wrote one fan, adding two red heart emoji to the end of the comment.

“So attractive you are,” added a different devotee.

“[W]ow so gorgeous xxx,” remarked another admirer.

“Looking awesome. Love the pose,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Rachel graciously responded to some of the comments, thanking her dedicated followers for their kind words.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the model has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles.

For instance, she recently uploaded a picture, in which she wore a tie-dye crop top and a matching skintight miniskirt from the clothing retailer Oh Polly. That post has been liked over 9,000 times since it was shared.