Gabby Dawn Allen Sprawls On A Bed, Flaunts Nearly Bare Booty In Latest Update

British fitness model Gabby Dawn Allen dropped jaws on Friday morning with a sultry image in which she embraced her “wild side.”

The stunning blonde displayed her incredible figure in a provocative pose that left little to the imagination, thrilling her 1.1 million Instagram followers. The post garnered nearly 3,000 likes in less than an hour after it was uploaded.

Gabby wore a revealing tan and black leopard-print bikini and posed on her stomach, facing the camera with her backside. The suit featured a bandeau top with a wide strap that encircled her rib cage and left her chiseled shoulders completely bare.

The matching bottoms had a thong design which rested high over each of Gabby’s shapely hips. The curves of her enviable derriere swelled beneath the tiny garment, pulling visual focus to that area.

The former Love Island star accessorized with a stylish straw fedora wrapped with a black ribbon. It covered most of her platinum tresses, which were tucked behind one ear and pulled over her left shoulder to display her sun-kissed profile.

Light streaming through a window on the right side of the bed created a gorgeous play of illumination and shadow across her sculpted thighs and rear end.

There also appeared to be a lamp in the room that cast a faint rosy tone across the bottom of the white bedspread, and emphasized the highlight along the outside of Gabby’s right leg.

Gabby stretched across the bed diagonally, with her head closest to the upper right corner. She posed with her legs together and rested her upper body on her elbows.

The position of the photographer created a tantalizing camera angle that showed off the heart shape of her rounded cheeks.

Gabby’s ensemble was a perfect match to the neutral tones of the room in which she posed. Several beige pillows featuring different sizes and prints lined the headboard next to her. Taupe-colored curtains were pulled to one side of the window.

A number of Gabby’s Instagram followers used the term “body goals” in the comments section, referring to the professionally trained dancer’s enviable physique. Many others expressed their adoration in the form of affectionate emoji; most common seemed to hearts and flames.

“This is stunning of you,” declared one fan.

“You are so gorgeous!” exclaimed a second person.

“What a dreammmmmmm,” gushed a third follower, adding a few heart-eyes emoji.

“Ironed sheets,” praised a fourth fan — an interior designer who emphasized their comment with heart and kiss symbols.