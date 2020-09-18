Cindy Prado Puts On A Busty Display In Glitzy Halter Top

Cindy Prado has a sharp sense of style and an incredible figure. On Friday, she put both on display when she shared a set of sizzling snaps on Instagram that saw her looking stunning in a glitzy top and a skintight miniskirt.

Cindy’s top was made of a mesh fabric that was covered with tiny silver sequins. The number came to a point in the front, giving it an edgy look. The mesh was semi-sheer, and it was lined with a white fabric. The number featured a loose neckline that put plenty of her cleavage on display. She paired it with a white, hip-hugging miniskirt.

The model wore her hair parted in the middle and down in loose waves. She accessorized with a large pair of silver hoop earrings that seemed to have the words “Baby” written in rhinestones on them. One of the pictures saw her wearing a silver necklace that also featured the word.

The popular influencer shared five photos in the update. She posed inside what was presumably her home.

The post was popular among her 1.6 million followers, garnering more than 10,000 likes and over 170 comments within an hour of her sharing it.

“You melt me!” quipped one Instagram user.

“Always a beautiful lady,” a second admirer chimed in.

Cindy showed off the back of the outfit in the first slide. The lens caught her at a slight side angle with her back arched, giving her followers a nice look at the curve of her booty. The ends of strings tied into a bow around her waist fell down her backside, calling even more attention to her derrière. The smooth skin on her bare back was a focal point. She held a drink in one hand as she looked over her shoulder at the camera.

The popular influencer faced the camera in the second picture. The image was cropped above her knees, showing off most of her body. She held the drink while she gave the lens a sultry look. She stood with her legs crossed, highlighting her hourglass shape.

The third photo was a close-up of Cindy. It gave her online audience a better look at her top and her ample chest as well. She gazed at the lens while the “Baby” necklace hung around her neck.

Cindy was sitting on a chair in the next frame. She rested one arm on the back of it while she looked to one side. The fabric on the chair was a neutral shade of gray, which made her bronze skin pop. The pose showed off her toned thighs as well as her trim waist and shapely arms.

The fifth image was another close-up of Cindy. She leaned on the back of the chair while gazing at the camera. The pose highlighted her cleavage and the curve of her hips.