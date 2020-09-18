Kim Kardashian Is ‘At The End Of Her Rope’ As Kanye West Is ‘Off His Meds,’ Source Says

Rumors about Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West’s marriage have been swirling for weeks ever since the rapper and presidential hopeful made a series of surprising statements at a campaign rally and on social media. Now, a source close to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star claimed that she has reached “the end of her rope — again” and feels “like she can only take so much.”

As People reported, the couple has been contemplating divorce for some time. Kanye himself recently claimed that he has been trying to divorce his wife in a now-deleted tweet.

Kanye has continued to use his social media platform to rail against Planned Parenthood and his record label to the point where he was banned from Twitter for posting the phone number of an editor at Forbes. He also posted a video of himself appearing to urinate on one of his Grammys, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

The entire situation is reportedly causing Kim to feel frustrated.

“He’s off his meds,” the source said. “He promised he’d stay on them. The last time, part of his negotiation with Kim was that he’d get back on his medication and he would work very hard to control his impulses. He made a lot of promises. And now those promises are broken, less than a month later.”

Kanye was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, as Kim revealed in July, but said that he opts not to take pharmaceuticals in order to treat his mental health because it changes his personality.

Brad Barket / Getty Images

The mother of North, 7, and Chicago, 2, and sons Saint, 4, and Psalm, 16 months is apparently worried about the impact the situation is having on her kids.

“He’s on very thin ice with her right now, and she’s truly trying to decide what to do to protect the kids, but also her own sanity. The whole thing is discouraging and difficult for her.”

Kim is said to have not known that Kanye was going to go on his latest social media rant, and while she wants to support her partner, she is also feeling like she can’t force him to take the steps he needs to in order to take care of his mental health.

The source continued to say that Kim is in control of much in her life, but feels powerless in this situation. She is said to not be worried about his presidential ambitions but simply wants him to be happy and to be a good father.