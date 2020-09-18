Emily Ratajkowski Goes Topless, Cups Breasts With Her Hands In Racy Instagram Share

Emily Ratajkowski turned up the heat on Friday, September 18, by posting a topless photo on Instagram. The model posed in nothing but a pair of black high-rise briefs, cupping her breasts with her hands.

In her post, the actress told her followers about her photo shoot and article in the 128th issue of V Magazine. For the feature, Ratajkowski sat down with Dutch fashion photography duo Inez & Vinoodh. On the inside pages, fans can read about various topics that she discussed, including marriage, control, empathetic men, and much more. You can check out Ratajkowski’s post below.

In the second slide, Ratajkowski posted a screenshot of a page from the article, as well as multiple black & white photos from the shoot. She kept the same look for each shot, casually covering her breasts while gazing into the camera’s lens. Her long hair appears to have been dyed blond, but her thick, dark roots were still visible. The balayage look helped accentuate her dark features, including her brows and her brown eyes.

Meanwhile, on V Magazine‘s Instagram account, the publisher credited fashion editor Alex White for the wardrobe choices — of note, her panties are SKIMS, Kim Kardashian’s brand of shapewear — Fulvia Farolfi of the Bryan Bantry Agency for Ratajkowski’s makeup, Orlando Pita for her hair, and Megumi Yamamoto for her nails.

Further, the magazine gave a little more insight into what Ratajkowski discussed during the interview.

“Real questions get real answers. With no topic off-limits, we discover more about the courageous public figure as she reclaims her private life,” the description read.

The model talked at length about how, as a young woman entering the modeling industry, she didn’t have much say over how she projected during her shoots. Now that she’s got some experience under her belt, she says, she feels like she has more authority over them.

“In general, you have no control. When I was younger, I just kind of let things happen. And I struggled with that. I’m so glad that I don’t [have to do that] now. I’m not this passive person who is not in control. I’m 29, so I’m kind of leaving [that] behind. That’s the great thing about having [my own swimwear line called] Inamorata,” she said.

Ratajokowski’s fans, however, are less concerned with her interview and more with her sexy pose — at least according to the photo’s comments.

“Beautiful as always,” one wrote.

“Really [loving the] content. Keep it up mama,” added another, along with a heart emoji.