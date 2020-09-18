Kelly Gale Leaves Little To Imagination In Skimpy Black Bikini

Fashion supermodel Kelly Gale made the workday a little more bearable on Friday, September 18, after she shared a tantalizing new video of her bikini-clad self with her 1.4 million Instagram followers.

The 24-year-old Victoria’s Secret model, who is of Australian and Indian descent, was recorded at the beach, as she stood knee-deep in the ocean.

The clip began with the model standing up straight as her back faced the camera. She then grabbed on her locks with both hands and rotated her head back to share a smoldering look with the camera’s lens. At the end of the video, she placed her hands on her knees and squatted down, lowering her booty partly into the ocean.

When the model’s facial expression was visible, it consisted of a pout that gave off a sultry vibe. Her long raven hair was in waves as it dripped wet with water — a look she has frequently rocked in the past when shooting on a beach.

Kelly sported a black bikini top that was not entirely visible from the front, but featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. Kelly teamed the swimsuit bra with a pair of matching thong bottoms that put her pert derriere on display, much to the enjoyment of fans.

The stunner accessorized the beachside look with a pair of small hoop earrings, and a bracelet on each wrist.

In the caption, Kelly indicated that the video was shot during sunset, which was evident as the sky was filled with hues of gray, light orange, and pink behind her.

Kelly’s sizzling footage received more than 27,000 views and over 10,000 likes during the first hour after it went live on her feed. Dozens of admirers also inundated the comments section with compliments and praise about her figure, her stunning looks, and her scanty bathing suit.

“So beautiful! Perfection! You’re the epitome of a gorgeous goddess,” one Instagram user commented.

“You are elegant and very beautiful. Wonderful body,” gushed another admirer, adding a number of smiley face and exclamation point emoji.

“You are very hot!! Could the water cool you down,” a third fan wanted to know.

“The power of the beautiful Kelly,” a fourth individual proclaimed, surrounding their compliment with a string of heart-eyes emoji.

In recent news, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit covergirl described one of her shoots with photographer Cameron Hammond as “one of the most special” of her 13-year modeling career, as reported by The Inquisitr. In that post, Kelly rocked another black bikini as she enjoyed a plate of fruit.