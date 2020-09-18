Donald Trump Reportedly Called His Supporters ‘Disgusting People’

Former White House staffer Olivia Troye claimed that Donald Trump mocked and disparaged his supporters, calling them “disgusting people” and suggesting that the coronavirus pandemic had a bright side in that it would enable him to stop shaking hands with them.

As The Sun reported, Troye left the administration and became a member of the group Republican Voters Against Trump, which is an organization supporting Joe Biden in the upcoming election.

She recalled that working for the Trump administration was “terrifying” and that he seemed to care more about getting a second term in office than in helping the individuals who were being impacted by the deadly disease.

”Maybe this COVID thing is a good thing. I don’t like shaking hands with people,” she claimed Trump said. “I don’t have to shake hands with these disgusting people.”

The former Homeland Security adviser for Vice President Mike Pence went on to say that he appeared to be two-faced when it came to his supporters.

“Those disgusting people are the same people that he claims to care about,” he said. “These are the people still going to his rallies today who have complete faith in who he is.”

She also said that his response to the pandemic has cost lives among his followers.

“If the president had taken this virus seriously, or if he had actually made an effort to tell how serious it was, he would have slowed the virus spread, he would have saved lives,” she said.

Tom Pennington / Getty Images

Troye is the latest of a group of individuals who have worked for the current administration and has left, only to speak out against Trump and his team. Former National Security Adviser John Bolton and former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci have also criticized their former boss.

But Trump pushed back against Troye’s claims, saying that he didn’t know who she was and had never met him as far as he can remember. He added that she may have been present in the room when he was there, but he didn’t know who she was.

He added that she wrote a kind letter upon leaving her role in government.

The White House has vehemently denied the claims, saying that they “have no basis in reality and are flat out inaccurate.”

One Pence staffer said that Troye never expressed any concerns about the administration’s response to the crisis, and called her a disgruntled former employee.

Trump has publicly said that he isn’t worried about getting coronavirus from his supporters because they are kept far away from him at his rallies, as The Inquisitr previously reported. He has also openly admitted that he is a germaphobe and doesn’t like shaking hands with individuals.