Kindly Myers Shows Off Curves, Cheeky Side In Scintillating Bodysuit

Model and Instagram star Kindly Myers — who refers to herself as a “Professional Smokeshow” on her social media profile — continues to post multiple sexy snaps and video clips on a daily basis. With her most recent photo update on Friday, September 18, the Playboy alum showed off her curvaceous figure once again while simultaneously flashing her cheeky side, which was left nearly-bare.

In the post’s caption, Kindly revealed that she was in Montana and the geotag indicated that the 34-year-old was at the Bozeman Yellwostone International Airport. If she was truly just off the plane in the picture, she was greeting The Treasure State in style as she appeared in a tight, one-piece swimsuit that scintillated in the light while perfectly conforming to her sinuous physique.

In any case, Kindly’s fans were impressed by the stunning display, taking to the comment thread en masse to praise her bodacious features in the formfitting bodysuit.

“Golden queen of beauty,” stated one fan. “Sexxiest abs, legs n booty. Wow”

“Well…lucky Montana,” wrote another admirer, in reference to Kindly being in the state.

“Damn,” exclaimed a third commenter. “Looking real fine.”

“I love Bozeman,” added fellow model Dana Hamm. “And you.”

Kindly was captured from behind in the sultry snap, which was shot by Tampa-based photographer Vincent Pierce per the caption. As a result, the features of her beautiful face were largely left out of view, save for a small hint of her profile and lengthy eyelashes. Nevertheless, Kindly owned the frame with her well-evidenced bustline, hips and booty.

The model’s bronze-hued bodysuit appeared to have a velvet-like texture, which looked to be reflecting the light as the picture was taken. Although she was holding her long, blond hair up in the back with both hands, Kindly’s golden strands draped over the garment, extending down to the small of her back.

Due to the size of the opening where her arm extended out of the suit, Kindly was giving a sneak peek at her bare sideboob on the right. Meanwhile, the lower reaches of the suit stopped short of covering her shapely posterior in its entirety, which allowed for a cheeky display in the lower third of the photo’s frame.

Kindly’s latest offering proved to be a quick hit on Instagram, racking up 2,500 likes in just over 30 minutes after having appeared on her feed.

Just a few hours before posting her stunning bodysuit shot, Kindly similarly thrilled her 2.1 million followers with an update that showed her sporting a sexy mini dress with a low-cut neckline.