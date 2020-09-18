Australian Cosplay Model Kayla Erin Smolders In Minuscule Bikini For Cow-Inspired Outfit

Kayla Erin sent temperatures soaring on Friday, September 18, when she teased her 838,000 Instagram with a hot new photo of herself rocking an animal-inspired outfit involving a barely there bikini.

For the photo, the Australian cosplay model posed outdoors in front of leafy vegetation. Erin was down in the grass as sat back against her heels while spreading her knees open for a sultry pose. She faced the camera while tugging at the sides of her suit bottoms. She glanced at the camera straight-on with intent eyes and lips open. Her auburn hair was styled down and her bangs swept to the right across her forehead.

Erin sported a two-piece bathing suit featuring a cow print in black and white. Her top featured narrow strips of fabric that showed off plenty of cleavage, sideboob and underboob, doing a whole lot more showing than covering. She paired it with matching bottoms, which she wore low, showcasing her feminine midriff.

Erin completed her costume with a headpiece featuring little cow ears and horns. She also wore a pair of thigh-high stocking featuring the same print as the bikini.

In the caption, Erin joked that she was dressed as one of the cows from “Moo Moo Meadows”, the second track of the Mushroom Cup from Mario Kart. She also noted that the picture was a collaboration between photographers Bella Kidd and Ben Calvert.

Erin’s fans were quick to react to the shot. The post has garnered more than 17,200 likes and over 100 comments within four hours of being published. They took to the comments section to leave punny responses to her message and to shower her with compliments.

“Why is everyone dressing up as cows lately? I love it!” one user wrote.

“I gotta revisit that Mario Kart, cause I don’t remember this,” replied another one, including a laughing emoji after the words.

“It’s a moooving experience. Utterly fantastic,” chimed in a third admirer.

“Be perfect for Cowday at ChickFilA. Wonder how much free food you could get with that outfit,” a fourth user added.

Erin often stuns her fans on Instagram with her racy cosplays. As The Inquisitr has noted, she recently shared a slideshow of herself in a Miss Fortune costume, a character from League of Legends, a multiplayer online video game. She was dressed as Miss Fortune’s “Arcade” version, which features her in pink colors. Erin wore a pink wig and a matching corset with a white piece. For the second photo, she stripped down to her underwear while still wearing the wig.