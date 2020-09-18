Devin Brugman Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Plunging Red Bikini Top & Matching High-Waisted Pants

On Friday, September 18, American model and businesswoman Devin Brugman shared a series of stunning snaps with her 1.3 million Instagram followers.

The photos showed the cofounder of Monday Swimwear posing in front of what appears to be a sand garden. A beautiful body of water can also be seen in the background. According to the geotag, the pictures were taken at Las Ventanas al Paraiso, which is a Rosewood resort located in Baja California Sur, Mexico.

Devin flaunted her fantastic figure in a plunging red bikini top and a pair of matching high-waisted pants adorned with a delicate pattern. She also sported a light-weight white cardigan. The outfit put her incredible curves and toned midsection on full display. As for accessories, the brunette bombshell wore hoop earrings, a gold pendant necklace, and a dainty bracelet.

For the photoshoot, Devin styled her luscious locks in tousled waves. Her long nails were also perfectly manicured and painted white.

In the first image, Devin sat with one of her knees bent on a short wall. A small structured woven handbag had been placed to her right. She tilted her head and closed her eyes, smiling sweetly. The 29-year-old touched her hair with a relaxed expression on her face in the following photo. She altered her position for the final snap by standing with her hands on her hips.

In the caption and body of the post, the social media sensation tagged the clothing company Sur La Côte, suggesting that is where she received her ensemble.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 9,000 likes. Many of Devin’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Your smiles are always uplifting to me! Keep on smiling!” wrote one fan, along with a smiling face emoji.

“You are so amazing,” added a different devotee.

“Red is your color!!!” remarked another admirer.

“Looking lovely,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user, adding a string of red heart emoji to the comment.

As fans are aware, Devin is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her wearing revealing outfits. For instance, she recently shared a picture, in which she wore skintight activewear. Since its upload, that photo has been liked over 16,000 times.