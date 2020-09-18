Savanah Prez Flaunts Her Muscular Thighs In A Colorful Bikini While Posing In The Water

Belgian beauty Savannah Prez let it all hang out in her latest Instagram snap on Friday afternoon. The fitness model flashed her muscular thighs as she opted for a scanty bathing suit.

In the racy pic, Savannah looked smoking hot while rocking a colorful bikini. The top featured a low-cut neckline that exposed her ample cleavage. The garment also showcased her toned arms and shoulders in the process.

The matching bikini bottoms were pulled up high over her curvy hips and wrapped tightly around her tiny waist as they accentuated her athletic build. Her flat tummy and rock-hard abs were on full display in the shot as well. She accessorized the look with a dainty chain and pendant around her neck.

Savannah posed in the water as she bent one knee and stared seductively into the camera. She had one hand hanging behind her back and the other raised next to her as she pushed her hip out and soaked up some sun. In the background, a large rock formation and some green plants could be seen.

In the video that accompanied the photo, Savannah headed down some steps toward a white sand beach crowded with people and flanked by crystal blue water.

She wore her long, sandy brown hair parted down the middle. She styled the voluminous locks in loose curls that tumbled over both of her shoulders.

Savannah’s 815,000-plus followers immediately began to respond to the post by clicking the like button over 8,500 times with in the first 36 minutes after it was published to her feed. Her admirers also rushed to the comments section to leave more than 80 remarks about the photo during that time.

“Those thighs are to die for,” one follower wrote.

“Looks like Greece has a new goddess. Savanah the goddess of leg development,” declared another.

“Drop dead gorgeous!” a third user wrote.

“The other women on that beach are about to be jealous! Some men are gonna get smacked by the wives for checking you out!” a fourth person quipped.

The model doesn’t appear to have any qualms when it comes to flashing her gym-honed physique in her online pics. She’s been seen rocking racy bathing suits, tiny lingerie, and skimpy top on a regular basis.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Savannah recently drew the attention of her followers when she opted for a teeny pink crop top and a pair of skintight Daisy Dukes. To date, that post has raked in more than 20,000 likes and over 150 comments.