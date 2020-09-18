Celine Dion, 52, Flaunts Incredible Figure In A Tight, Sequined Dress While Posing In A Ring Of Fire

Celebrations were in order in Celine Dion’s most recent social media share. The Grammy winner took to her page on Friday to share a sexy photo while celebrating the first anniversary of her “Courage World Tour” and a few song releases.

The September 18 update captured Dion posed outside beneath the night sky. She stood in the middle of a literal ring of fire with flames dancing all around her. Dion rested her hands near her hips while stretching one of her legs to the side. She averted her attention to the sky, closing her eyes as she seemed to be taking it all in.

Dion looked absolutely stunning in a stylish gown that perfectly suited her slender frame. The number was made from red fabric and had sparkly sequins on its body. It also featured a sweetheart neckline with thick sleeves that offered a peek of her tanned arms and shoulders. Dion let one of the straps playfully fall near her bicep, drawing even more attention to her sculpted arms.

The garment was tight on Celine’s figure, highlighting her tiny waist and flat midsection. It flowed out into a floor-length skirt with a high slit that added another sizzling element to the look. The sexy opening hit a few inches above the singer’s knee, exposing one of her toned legs in its entirety.

Dion completed her look with a pair of strappy heels. She styled her hair in loose spirals that tumbled over her shoulders and back.

In the caption of the Flashback Friday post, Dion explained that she released a few of her hit songs a year ago on this date and also started her tour, which has since been rescheduled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. She also thanked fans for providing love and support.

Instagram users have not been shy about sharing their admiration for the photo. In three hours, the upload has garnered over 71,000 likes and 700-plus comments. Several fans raved over Dion’s incredible figure, while many others expressed their love for her music.

“Love you always.. a song that got me thru the darkest times in my life. You look incredible by the way,” one fan gushed.

“I enjoyed your Ottawa show. Hoping for a 2021 with more shows!” a second fan excitedly added.

“Not a day goes by without listening to imperfectios. A treat to us all,” another social media user gushed.

“Happy ‘Courage Day’ Hard to believe this was a year ago with things being so different now. Can not wait until the moment I see you again!” a fourth commented.