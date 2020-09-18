Katelyn Runck Shows Off Insane Abs In Blue & Red Workout Set: ‘Waiting For Pizza’

Katelyn Runck shared yet another enthralling Instagram post for what she has dubbed “#FitFriday.” In a sultry photo on her feed, the model wore a blue and red workout set that did nothing but favors for her killer abs and certainly drove fans wild. In the caption, she joked that she was waiting for a pizza delivery.

The image showed Katelyn leaning against a cream-colored wall beside a large iron door. According to the post’s geotag, the shoot took place in Los Angeles, California. Natural light poured into the room via a window in the door. The rays highlighted the fitness guru’s muscles, as well as her stunning beauty.

Katelyn looked as fit as ever in a navy blue sports bra with a bright red band. The top had a V-neckline that pushed her ample cleavage up and out. The skintight fabric clung to her bust and cut off just above her tummy.

Katelyn’s six-pack abdomen glistened between the bra and a pair of matching skintight leggings. She appeared to have rolled the waistband down to below her hips. The ankles were adorned with black panels of fabric that traveled partially up her lean legs.

Katelyn completed the outfit with black and white sneakers. Her dark brunette hair was styled in a neat blowout and pushed back behind her shoulders.

Katelyn posed with one knee bent and the other leg outstretched. She pointed her toes to elongate her pins. The babe tugged at her leggings slightly as she flexed her muscles and curved her back to emphasize her hourglass shape. She turned her head to the window and looked on thoughtfully.

The babe asked fans to share their favorite pizzas.

The post received more than 5,500 likes and exactly 300 comments at the time of this writing. Many users expressed admiration for Katelyn’s flawless physique in the comments section.

“You look [fire emoji] as usual,” fellow fitness star Diana Maux wrote.

“Pepperoni and you look amazing,” another user added.

“Sexy mama you look great,” a third person wrote.

“I would love to eat pizza with you. You look fantastic,” a fourth follower penned.

Many users simply shared compliments in the form of various emoji.

Katelyn has proven time and again that she can slay any look, from sporty to dressy and anything in between. She dressed to the nines in another post this week where she rocked a curvy metallic floor-length gown. That post received more than 29,000 likes.