Victoria Villarroel Rocks A Bra & Sweats In Sizzling New Upload

Victoria Villarroel commanded the attention of her audience when she added a triple photo update to Instagram. The post was shared with her 1.3 million fans on September 17, and it saw the bombshell in skimpy attire.

The first image in the series was snapped selfie-style with Victoria posed in a vehicle with a leather interior. The shot was photographed at an up-close angle, as the social media influencer turned her head slightly and gazed into the lens with her lips parted. The sunroof in the car allowed an abundance of sunshine to spill in, making great lighting for the shot. Victoria slicked her hair back into a tight ponytail that grazed the top of her shoulder. The photograph was cropped above her chest, but fans were still treated to a glimpse of her bronze shoulders and arms.

The second image in the set included a better view of Victoria’s bombshell body. She moved the shoot indoors, posing in a home filled with white walls and wood windows. Victoria rested one arm on the ground and used the opposite to snap the photograph. She opted for a gray bra that popped against her bronze complexion. The garment had a scooping neckline that teased a peek of cleavage while showing off her slim arms. The bottom of the piece was tight on her ribs, drawing attention to her toned abs.

She teamed the look with a pair of matching sweats. Victoria wore its waistband over her navel, tying the front with a set of white drawstrings to keep them in place, and the fit helped to accentuate her hourglass curves. Victoria wore the same, slick ponytail and added a gold bracelet to her wrist, providing just the right amount of bling. In front of her sat a picture-perfect bouquet of followers that included an array of sunflowers, white roses, and orchids.

The last image in the series featured a solo shot of the flowers wedged between Victoria’s feet. She kept her caption simple, adding a few bouquet emoji instead of words. Fans have loved the post so far, and it’s already garnered over 121,000 likes and 300-plus comments.

“I wanna cry rn she is perfect, like it actually hurts me,” one follower gushed, adding a series of red hearts to the end of their comment.

“Okayyy Queen okayyy. We see you bb Vic,” a second social media user chimed in.

“I’m obsessed w you,” a third added, with a few flames.

“Don’t you be covering those beautiful freckles girl! You are perfect the way you are,” another Instagrammer wrote.