Ekaterina Zueva Stuns Her Fans In Blue Lingerie For Hot New Photo

Ekaterina Zueva gave her 2.4 million Instagram followers something to look at on Thursday, September 17, in her latest post. The Russian vixen took to the photo-sharing app to upload a sultry snapshot in which she oozed confidence while rocking a skimpy lingerie set that put her fit body front and center.

Zueva was photographed standing in front of a blank backdrop. The camera framed her from the thighs up as she faced the photographer, slightly twisting her torso to the left. She turned her head in the opposite direction as she glanced at a point in the distance while allowing her lips to hang open.

She opted for a blue two-piece lingerie set that complemented her sun-kissed complexion. The bra had an underwire structure with an indentation in the middle. The neckline had a U-shaped design that dipped in the center, teasing Zueva’s cleavage. The shoulder straps connected to the bodice via small silver-colored rings.

Zueva teamed the bra with a pair of matching bottoms with thin sides, which she pulled up high, baring her hips. They also featured the same ring details near the hipbones. According to the tags added to the picture, her set was from Lounge Underwear.

Zueva captioned the shot with an inspiring message. She told her fans that the first thing they should do in the morning is look in the mirror and tell themselves that they are beautiful.

The photo proved to be popular with her loyal fanbase. In under a day, it has attracted more than 19,400 likes and over 320 comments. Instagram users took to the comments section to rave about Zueva’s beauty and physique in a host of languages, proving she has followers around the world.

“You look Always amazing and beautiful… You are a dream come true, you are perfect,” one of her English-speaking fans raved.

“Wow so perfect nice picture dear,” replied another admirer.

“You look amazing I love you,” a third user gushed.

“[W]ith that look, that smile and that body… I put my life in your hands.. you are lovely,” chimed in a fourth fan.

Zueva is well known among her fans for flaunting her figure and openly embracing her femininity in her Instagram posts. Last week, she shared another such image that saw her clad in a skimpy two-piece bathing suit as she posed in front of an infinity pool at a luxury resort in Santorini, Greece, as TheInquisitr has previously written. Her bikini bottoms featured a thong back that showcased her tight glutes while the matching top showed off plenty of sideboob.