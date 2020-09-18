Carmen Electra Reminisces Over ‘Baywatch’ Shower Scenes In Sexy Instagram Upload

Carmen Electra delighted her fans when she posted a sexy throwback photo update to her Instagram account on Thursday night. The actress went scantily clad as she reminisced about her days on the television series, Baywatch.

In the racy snaps, Carmen is seen sporting her iconic red bathing suit from the series. She and actress Kelly Packard both wore the matching swimwear as they got soaking wet in the shower.

The suit boasted thin straps that showed off her toned arms and shoulders. It also included a scooped neckline that exposed her ample cleavage. The garment complemented her sun-kissed skin perfectly, and fit snugly around her petite waist. The high cut of the suit emphasized her curvy hips as well. She accessorized the style with a watch on her wrist.

In the first photo, Carmen is seen looking down at her arm as she used a blue towel to wick the water away from her body. In the second shot, she covered more of her stunning figure with the towel and titled her head to the side.

She wore her sandy brown hair pushed back away from her face. The long locks were soaking wet and fell down her back. In the background of the shot, a white and blue tiled wall could be seen behind the women.

Carmen’s over 1.2 million followers couldn’t seem to get enough of the post. The photos garnered more than 20,000 likes within the first 18 hours after it was uploaded to her account. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 320 remarks about the pics during that time.

“Show should have been called BABEWATCH!!!! LOVE YA,” one follower stated.

“The past is great but today is soo much better,” another gushed.

“Red Baywatch perfect and beautiful woman Carmen,” a third comment read.

“You looked great back then, but I think you are even more beautiful now. I would love to see you slip on that red suit again though. You’re such an icon,” a fourth social media user wrote.

The actress’ followers have become accustomed to seeing her rock racy ensembles in her online snaps. She’s often seen sporting sexy bathing suits, tiny lingerie, and tight tops in her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Carmen piqued the interest of her followers back in July when she wore a pair of skintight Daisy Dukes and a white tank top over top of a pink sports bra with her hair styled in pigtails. That post was also popular among her fans. To date, it’s raked in more than 23,000 likes and over 450 comments.