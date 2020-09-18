Ariana James Looks Super Sexy In Lacy White Crop Top And Daisy Dukes

Columbian fitness model Ariana James took to her Instagram page on Friday, September 18, and treated her legions of followers to a set of very sexy snapshots.

In the pics, Ariana rocked an exquisite white crop top made up of lace material. It sported long sleeves, a plunging neckline, and a knotted detailing on the bodice. The ensemble showed off a glimpse of cleavage as well as her bare midriff.

Ariana teamed the top with a pair of Daisy Dukes which highlighted her toned legs. She wore her raven-colored tresses down, letting her long locks cascade over her back. She accessorized with a black hat and also sported a black hairband.

According to the geotag, the picture was captured somewhere in Miami, Florida. The shoot took place at a nondescript location, against a white background.

She shared three snaps from the photoshoot. In the first pic, the hottie sat on the floor which had a white sheet spread over it. She extended one of her legs forward, lifted her chin up, and looked away from the camera.

In the second photo, she tugged at her collar and parted her lips. The stunner gazed straight at the lens. In the third photograph, she knelt on the floor and kept her hands on her thighs.

In the caption, Ariana wrote that she has lately been experimenting with makeup items from Wags Label. Within 14 hours of posting, the picture amassed more than 68,000 likes. In addition, many of Ariana’s ardent followers took to the comment’s section and shared 1,100-plus messages in which they praised her amazing figure, beautiful looks, and her incredible sense of style.

“So beautiful and perfect. Everything looks great on you, especially this dark pink lipstick as a lot of people cannot pull off this color well. But you look stunning,” one of her fans commented.

“You are very, very pretty and sexy,” another user chimed in.

“The most beautiful woman in Colombia,” a third admirer remarked.

“Excellent photos! You are an amazing model,” a fourth follower wrote.

Other users posted words and phrases like “too hot to handle,” “my queen,” and “spectacular beauty” to express their admiration for Ariana.

Aside from her regular followers, many other models and influencers also liked and commented on the photos to show appreciation and support, including Mai Claro di Luna, Yanet Garcia, and Sara Rivera.

Ariana wows her 2.4 million admirers with her skin-baring photographs and inspirational captions quite often. As The Inquisitr previously reported, on September 16, she posted a steamy photograph in which she rocked a two-piece bathing suit which left little to the imagination.