WWE News: Shane McMahon Explains Why He Won’t Be Wrestling Any Time Soon

In a recent interview with Corey Graves on WWE’s After the Bell podcast, by way of Cageside Seats, Shane McMahon opened up about why he won’t be making his in-ring return any time soon. However, he is open to the idea of wrestling again if the circumstances call for him to step back into the squared circle.

According to McMahon, the company is currently more focused on making new stars at the moment. As long as he feels capable of competing at a high level, however, he won’t rule out having a match with contemporary performers.

“It’s not about me right now. It is about developing new talent or talent that is here and giving them a platform. If I can help out and have a good showcase with an up and coming talent, I love being able to do that, or an existing one…I still got a few left in me, I think.”

McMahon’s last match was in 2019. He lost to Kevin Owens on an episode of Friday Night SmackDown, which resulted in the veteran having to leave the company. At the time, he was criticized for taking airtime away from modern stars. That criticism was at the heart of his rivalry with Owens.

The veteran has always been a part-time wrestler. Outside of the ring, his main roles have involved executive positions or serving as an on-screen authority figure. Most of his matches are known for their high-risk spots, which is perhaps why he doesn’t step into the ring on a regular basis.

McMahon appears to be passionate about pushing younger performers, which could reflect his creative vision for the company down the line. As The Inquisitr previously reported, he has been linked with the head creative role on Monday Night Raw.

Since returning to television earlier this year, McMahon has been an on-air personality on Monday Night Raw. He has been involved in the creation and presentation “Raw Underground” segments, which is a concept he has a lot of control over.

The segments have also featured plenty of up and coming stars, many of whom are currently members of the NXT brand and developmental system. The brawls have allowed them to receive some exposure on the main roster.

Per Sportskeeda, the fight club segments have allowed him to incorporate his passion for Roman history and MMA into a wrestling format. McMahon revealed that he was inspired by gladiatorial battles and his long-term love of combat sports.