Jon Bon Jovi Announces Second Collaboration With Country Superstar Jennifer Nettles & Fans Flip Out

They can be heard on a new version of the Bon Jovi song 'Do What You Can.'

Jon Bon Jovi has announced a new collaboration with country superstar Jennifer Nettles on Instagram, and his fans have flipped out. The twosome wore masks and sat alongside one another in two photographs. The two appeared on a re-work of the Bon Jovi song “Do What You Can,” a tribute to frontline workers written by Jon during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

In the first image, Jon shared a pic of the two seated on a series of steps. The brown stairwell was flanked by black, wrought iron handrails that led upward to a double-sided brown, wooden door.

Jon wore his salt-and-pepper hair wavy and long for the snap. His casual fashion consisted of a light blue T-shirt paired with blue jeans. He added dark boots on his feet to finish off the look. A dark-colored mask was seen on his face.

Jennifer, one-half of the county music duo Sugarland, looked lovely in a black tank top and pants with white Converse sneakers on her feet. Her mask was also dark and adorned with flowers. Her straight hair was worn loosely over her shoulders.

In the second photo, the music collaborators stood next to each other. Jennifer pointed to Jon with her left hand.

The re-worked version of the song was released today.

“Do What You Can” is the second joint effort by the duo. Jennifer and Jon previously teamed up for a version of the tune “Who Says You Can’t Go Home” off the band’s 2006 album Lost Highway.

The chorus for the song came from a caption of an Instagram share where the rock ‘n’ roll superstar was seen washing dishes at the Red Bank, New Jersey, location of his JBJ Soul Kitchen restaurant. Jon has since performed the tune on the Jersey 4 Jersey and Rise Up New York COVID-19 benefits.

Fans flipped out over the news the singers had musically reunited once again.

“Loved the new duet! You & Jennifer blend so well together when you’re making music!” claimed one follower.

“A truly fantastic collaboration! Thank you for writing another masterpiece and another soundtrack of our lives, which have changed so much this year,” wrote a second fan.

“The new edit is amazing, really amazing! I’m in love with ‘Do What You Can,'” shared a third Instagram user of the new version.

“Your voices blend so perfectly together. Thank you for putting this together it was a joy to listen to,” posted a fourth fan.