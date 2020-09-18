NBA Rumors: Jrue Holiday Could Be Traded To Nuggets For Gary Harris, Monte Morris, Bol Bol, And Draft Pick

Since All-Star center Anthony Davis got traded to the Los Angeles Lakers last summer, rumors have been continuously swirling around Jrue Holiday and his future with the New Orleans Pelicans. No matter how many times they insist that they consider him as part of their long-term future, most people don’t think that the 30-year-old point guard still fits the Pelicans’ rebuilding plans. If New Orleans decides to make Holiday available on the trade market this fall, several teams that are in dire need of a backcourt boost and additional star power are expected to express a strong interest in adding him to their roster.

One of the most intriguing landing spots for Holiday in the 2020 offseason is the Denver Nuggets. According to Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report, the Nuggets could offer a package that includes Gary Harris, Monte Morris, Bol Bol, and a top-10 protected 2021 first-round pick to the Pelicans in exchange for Holiday.

“The beauty of trading for Holiday is that he’d fit with this roster no matter how those questions are answered. If he needs to be a second option, he can pack a powerful enough punch. Only six players have averaged 18 points and six assists each of the past three seasons, and he’s one of them. But if Murray, Porter or both climb higher up the offensive hierarchy, Holiday could narrow his on-court focus to be one of the best complementary players in the Association. He’s a two-time All-Defensive selection who can handle any perimeter assignment.”

Sean Gardner / Getty Images

Holiday may not be on the same level as Stephen Curry, Damian Lillard, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving, but he would still be an incredible addition to the Nuggets. The potential acquisition of Holiday would boost the Nuggets’ performance on both ends of the floor, giving them a very reliable scoring option, playmaker, floor-spacer, and perimeter defender. This season, he averaged 19.1 points 4.8 rebounds, 6.7 assists, and 1.6 steals while shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

With his ability to excel in an off-ball capacity, he would be a perfect fit alongside Denver’s young superstar duo of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. If the proposed deal becomes a reality, it would not only be beneficial for the Nuggets, but also for the Pelicans. In exchange for the veteran point guard, they would be receiving three talented players in Harris, Morris, and Bol who fit the timeline of Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. The future first-rounder would allow the Pelicans to further solidify their young core by selecting another young prospect in the 2021 NBA Draft.