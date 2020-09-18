Nicole Kidman, 53, Shows Off Tiny Waist In A Belted Green Dress While Promoting Upcoming HBO Series

Nicole Kidman took to her Instagram page on September 17 to share a fashionable post, and it’s got her 7 million fans buzzing. The upload included a photo of Kidman looking as beautiful as ever in a formfitting, green dress.

The actress posed on the top of a staircase that had a wood railing and black spindles. Kidman placed both hands confidently on her hips and stood with her feet shoulder-length apart, gazing into the lens with a serious stare. A room with a window and chair could be seen behind her while a gold fixture with multiple bulbs hung from the ceiling.

The 53-year-old looked incredible in a bold green dress that made a statement. The garment had a small slit underneath her collar and loose-fitting sleeves that covered her slender arms. The shoulders appeared to have a small amount of padding, giving her look a vintage vibe. The top of the frock was tight on her chest and had pleated fabric. A piece that looked like a tie draped over Kidman’s right shoulder and covered a portion of her hand.

The piece was cinched at Kidman’s waist with a thin belt that matched the dress, emphasizing her tiny waist and petite frame. It proceeded to flow out into a tea-length skirt, and the airy fabric was loose on her legs. The cut of the garment revealed her unique choice of footwear as the actress sported a pair of brown work boots with laces that were a few shades darker. She wore her long, red tresses in loose spirals that fell over her shoulders. Kidman added another bold color with dark purple nail polish.

In the caption of the post, Kidman plugged her project, The Undoing, on HBO. The limited series is by writer David E. Kelley, who also worked with Kidman on Big Little Lies. Hugh Grant will also star in the show, which is set to premiere on October 25.

Fans were thrilled with the latest addition to Kidman’s page. In less than 24 hours of being shared with her followers, it’s amassed over 130,000 likes and 900-plus comments. Some social media users complimented Kidman’s look while several others expressed their excitement over the show.

“Cannot wait to see you in a new series. So much love to you, Nicole!!” one follower gushed, adding a few flame and heart emoji.

“I looooove this vibe. Is this more like, drama thriller types? cuz I’m totally here for it. Dying for more big little lies too,” a second social media user wrote.

“Can’t wait for the series and the promo Queen,” a third fan added.

“The most beautiful jolly green giant of all,” one more applauded.