Glenn Close, 73, Posts Steamy Nude Lingerie Throwback Photo From ‘The Stepford Wives’ Set

Glenn Close treated her followers to a racy new pic on Instagram this week. The Oscar-nominated actress looked stunning in the snap, while revealing in the caption of the post that the photo was taken on the set of the The Stepford Wives film.

In the steamy pic Glenn, who is now 73-year-old, would have been around 57, as the film was released back in 2004. She wore a nude lingerie piece, which boasted thin straps and flaunted her toned arms and shoulders.

The garment also included a low-cut neckline that flashed her cleavage, and a corseted midsection that clung tightly to her slender waist. The bodysuit was cut high on her curvy hips, and accentuated her long, lean legs in the process. She accessorized the style with a pair of gold earrings.

Glenn posed with her legs crossed as she sat on a bed made up with white blankets. She shifted her weight to the side and placed both of her arms beside her as she tilted her chin upward and wore a steamy expression on her face.

In the background, the actress’ adorable dogs were visible. A sheer, white dress slip could also be seen hanging behind her.

Glenn revealed that she wore a wig in the photo. The blond locks were parted to the side and styled in bouncy curls that fell over her face and lightly brushed over the tops of her shoulders.

Glenn’s over 396,000 followers went wild for the throwback shot, clicking the like button more than 39,000 times within the first 18 hours after it went live on the platform. Her supporters also flocked to the comments section to leave over 880 remarks about the pic during that time.

“Completely speechless. You’re the greatest beauty. Lots of love from Italy,” one follower declared.

“I hate the phrase ‘broke the internet’… but this broke the internet,” stated another.

“THIS PICTURE!!!!! AMAZING, PLEASE PLEASE KEEP THEM COMING, WE LOVE SEEING YOU BACKSTAGE. WE LOVE YOUUUU,” a third social media user wrote.

“I will never recover from the shock of your not wining the Oscar for THE WIFE. You are definitely my winner, Ms. Close,” a fourth comment read.

The racy picture of Glenn isn’t the first time that fans have seen her show off her body. She’s played a few iconic characters over the years, and some of them have even had some revealing scenes. The actress has opted to bare her body in popular films such as Fatal Attraction, which co-starred Michael Douglas, as well as the cult classic The Big Chill.