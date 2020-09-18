WWE Rumors: Update On Company’s Plans For Otis’ Money In The Bank Cash-In, Per ‘Ringside News’

Four months have passed since Otis won the men’s Money in the Bank (MITB) match at the pay-per-view of the same name, but he has yet to cash in his contract for a championship match. According to a new report, WWE does have plans to give him this automatic title shot, despite rumors suggesting he might let the cash-in window expire. However, it might be a while before those plans come to fruition.

Citing a conversation with a “tenured member” of WWE’s creative team, Ringside News wrote on Friday that there’s a good chance Otis will get to hold the MITB briefcase for “much longer.” While it has yet to be confirmed, the outlet added that it’s believed the company will wait until live audiences are able to attend shows once again before booking a cash-in for the Heavy Machinery member.

As further noted, Ringside News also asked the creative team member if the rumors are true that Otis might “simply forget” that he has one year to cash in. While the employee did not confirm nor deny this, it was also pointed out that the Friday Night SmackDown star now has his own Money in the Bank lunchbox on the WWE Shop, thus suggesting that the company still wants him to hang on to the briefcase.

In addition, the publication explained that the incorrect year on Otis’ contract was “simply an error from the props department” and that it has since been partially corrected, with the date at the bottom updated and the one in the body still showing the wrong year. As reported last week by Ringside News, this may have been the “loophole” that was referenced recently on SmackDown, where Otis has been feuding with The Miz over the contract.

A few weeks prior to the new update on Otis’ status as Mr. Money in the Bank, Sportskeeda‘s Tom Colohue reported on WWE’s previous plans for his cash-in. The company purportedly wanted Roman Reigns to win the Universal Championship from “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 37 next April, with Baron Corbin winning the title from Reigns at a later date.

Apparently, the plan was for Otis to cash in on Corbin shortly after that victory, but as Colohue pointed out, the storyline seems to have been canceled due to the many creative changes that have taken place since then. For one, Reigns is now working as a heel as the new Universal Champion, and reports have suggested that he may be booked to hold the title for quite some time.