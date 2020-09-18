Saffron Barker Stuns Fans In Short Dress With Black Thigh-High Boots

YouTube star Saffron Barker took to Instagram to update fans with a new snapshot of herself. The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant has teamed up with fashion brand In The Style and released a summer range. She took to the social media platform to model one of the garments from the collection while enjoying a sunny day with her mom.

The 20-year-old stunned in a short dress that featured a print all over. The garment displayed a hint of her decolletage and fell above her upper thigh area. Barker paired her ensemble with black thigh-high boots that looked to be made out of suede material. She accessorized herself with large gold eye-catching earrings, rings, and bracelets while rocking short nails that were decorated with black polish. Barker tied her long wavy blond hair up in a high ponytail but left the front down to frame out her face.

For her most recent post, she was snapped from head-to-toe in front of a brick wall and planted flowers on the ground. Barker was captured from a slightly lower angle with her legs parted. She pulled the bottom of her dress up to the right and gazed in the same direction, showcasing her side profile while sporting a subtle smile.

For her caption, Barker informed fans that it is their last chance to get the pieces from her summer collection with In The Style via their website.

In the span of two hours, her post racked up more than 34,700 likes and over 180 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.7 million followers.

“You are such a stunning girl and a fabulous role model for so many of us, keep being you and don’t listen to anyone who tries to bring you down xo,” one user wrote.

“Omg Saffron you are stunning and beautiful, I love you,” another person shared.

“You look absolutely beautiful as always angel,” remarked a third fan.

“OMG I SWEAR YOU GET MORE BEAUTIFUL EVERY DAY. I love you,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience with her beauty is nothing new for Barker. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she brightened up Instagram in a low-cut lace lingerie garment that appeared to be a bodysuit. The YouTuber tucked the item of clothing into her high-waisted light blue denim shorts and accessorized herself with earrings, bracelets, rings, and a necklace featuring a heart pendant. Barker went barefoot for the occasion and showcased her pedicured toes.