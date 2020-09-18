Ex ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Host Tom Bergeron Makes TV Magic With Behind-The-Scenes IG Pic

The former ABC star showed off a hilarious pants-less look in a throwback pic from his TV days.

Dancing with the Stars host Tom Bergeron proved he was ahead of his time in a throwback Instagram pic.

Two months after he was fired from the ABC celebrity ballroom competition and replaced by newcomer Tyra Banks, the seasoned TV emcee shared a behind-the-scenes snap of his own brand of TV magic back in the day.

In the photo, Bergeron was pictured in front of a green screen wearing a suit jacket and collared shirt, but instead of sporting dress slacks, the former ABC star wore cargo shorts and sneakers as he hammed it up in front of the camera.

In the caption to the post, Bergeron noted that his dressed up on the top, casual on the bottom trick worked because the actual shot for the show he was working on at the time was from the waist up, so his bottoms didn’t matter.

In the comments section to Bergeron’s throwback post, some fans noted that Bergeron was ahead of his time when it comes to technology tricks as today’s at-home workers join in for virtual meetings with their co-workers while still in their pajamas — or less.

“Someone was ready for Zoom meetings before it was cool,” one fan wrote.

“Business on top, dad on the bottom,” another added.

“Ah yes, from the spinoff pilot that didn’t get picked up Pants-less with the Stars,” a third fan joked of the look, while another agreed that the wacky look pretty much summed up the year 2020 ina nutshell.

Others used the space to reiterate how much they miss the longtime host on DWTS after 28 seasons on the job.

“Right! We’ll take half of Tom on-screen over this current situation!!” another fan wrote of the look, which can be seen in the photo below.

It’s not a huge surprise that as with most of Bergeron’s social media posts these days, the majority of comments weren’t focused on the photo itself but instead on the state of Dancing With the Stars now that the beloved original host is missing from the show. Many commenters begged for Bergeron to come back, while others reiterated how the ABC series is just not the same without him.

Fans may have to wait a while to see Bergeron on camera — at least in a ballroom — anytime soon. He has already made it clear that his Dancing days are behind him. He has even taken to calling his former show by a faux name, Footwork With the Famous.