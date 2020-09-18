Chanel West Coast Looks Smoking Hot In A Scandalous Black Bodysuit

Rapper and television personality Chanel West Coast thrilled her 3.4 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a sizzling snap in which she rocked a black bodysuit with a simple yet sexy silhouette. She tagged photographer Sonny Chaotic in the picture, implying that he was the photographer behind the tantalizing shot.

Chanel posed outdoors, and there was a large fountain visible behind her with droplets of water cascading from the rim, as well as several large trees that filled the space with greenery. The sky above was a stunning shade of blue, and the sun shone down on Chanel’s bronzed skin.

She rocked a bodysuit with sculpted cups that accentuated her ample assets, and the garment was a strapless look that showed off a hint of cleavage. The black fabric nipped in at her slim waist before stretching back out over her shapely hips, and the cut of the bodysuit highlighted her hourglass shape.

The garment didn’t extend down her legs, leaving her toned thighs on full display as she perched on some type of surface. Her legs were spread in the shot, and though a piece of black fabric covered up anything NSFW, the results were still scandalously sexy.

Chanel added one bold accessory to finish off the look, a pair of pale pink gloves that covered her hands and extended to just above her elbows. She placed one glove-clad hand on her knee, and brought the other to her hair, playing with the curls. Her long locks were styled in a deep side part and cascaded down her chest in voluminous curls that had a bit of a retro vibe.

She had her lips slightly parted, and she gazed down at the camera through lowered lids with a sultry expression on her face. Her fans couldn’t get enough, and the post racked up over 68,100 likes as well as 1,098 comments within 14 hours of going live.

“I see you Queen,” one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“Wish I could meet you. So gorgeous,” another follower added.

“Jessica Rabbit vibes!!!” a third fan remarked, including a flame emoji in her remark, loving the overall feel of Chanel’s ensemble.

“Even from Australia I can feel the heat coming off this shot!” another follower commented.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Chanel flaunted her bombshell body in a one-piece Louis Vuitton swimsuit paired with a matching bucket hat. She finished with a pair of retro sunglasses and some layered bangles, and posed while on a boat out on the water. She spun around for one picture, flaunting her pert posterior in the sexy swimwear, and looked stunning in both shots.