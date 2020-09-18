NBA Rumors: Al Horford-For-Buddy Hield Trade Has ‘Real Win-Win Potential’ For Sixers & Kings

Despite being swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the 2020 Playoffs, the Philadelphia 76ers have made it clear to everyone in the league that they have no plan of breaking up their young superstar duo of Joel Embiid and Simmons this fall. Instead of immediately giving up on Embiid and Simmons, they are expected to find ways on how they could build a more competitive roster around their two franchise cornerstones. One of the possible trade targets for the Sixers in the 2020 offseason is Buddy Hield of the Sacramento Kings.

According to Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report, the potential blockbuster deal that would send Al Horford and the No. 34 and No. 36 picks in the 2020 NBA Draft to Sacramento in exchange for Hield has a “real win-win potential” for the Sixers and the Kings.

“Hield is almost the ideal addition for Philly. The Sixers desperately need shooting, and he offers more of it than just about anyone. He has the sixth-most triples since entering the Association in 2016, and his 41.1 percent conversion rate ranks 14th-best among the 298 players with 100-plus threes over this stretch. Horford seems a tougher sell for Sacramento, but the Kings coveted him in free agency last summer. He might make an excellent tutor for the team’s young bigs like Marvin Bagley III and Richaun Holmes, and if Sacramento provides a cleaner fit for his talents, he could get back to being one of basketball’s best glue guys.”

Andy Lyons / Getty Images

The potential deal wouldn’t allow the Sixers to open up a huge chunk of their salary cap space but compared to Horford, Hield would be a much better fit to Philadelphia’s roster. Though he’s currently the odd man out in Sacramento, Hield could be the missing piece the Sixers need to fully dominate the Eastern Conference and win the NBA championship title in the 2020-21 NBA season. Hield would immediately address the Sixers’ need for elite shooters around Embiid and Simmons.

Hield is capable of creating his own shots, but if the Sixers’ offense is mostly designed for Embiid and Simmons, he could also excel in an off-ball capacity. If he continues to improve his performance on both ends of the floor, Hield could form a lethal trio with Embiid and Simmons next year.

Meanwhile, with his age and lucrative contract, some people may think that trading for Horford would be a foolish move for the Kings. However, as Buckley noted, the Kings have long been interested in adding Horford to their team. Aside from what he could contribute on the court, Horford could also serve as a great mentor to their young core, specifically Marvin Bagley III. If he manages to rebuild his value in Sacramento, Horford could become a valuable asset for the Kings before the 2021 trade deadline.