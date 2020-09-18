Russian Model Evgeniya Lvovna Sits On A Rickety Rope Bridge In A Tiny Cheetah Dress

Social media star Evgeniya Lvovna stunned her 1.1 million Instagram followers after posting a double-photo update where she posed on a rope bridge in a tiny cheetah-print dress.

It was a slip style, with tiny spaghetti straps that showcased the model’s collarbone and toned arms. The dress was decorated in a cheetah-print pattern in a brown color palette that highlighted Lvovna’s sun-kissed skin. The garment’s silhouette included straight neckline showed off a hint of décolletage and a boxy fit that offered the model comfort as she traversed through the rainforest.

The hemline was very short and ended at Lvovna’s upper thighs. In keeping with the tropical theme, her sole accessory was a Puka shell choker.

Lvovna styled her hair into a half-up, half-down look that allowed a majority her wavy brunette locks to cascade down past her shoulders to her waist.

The setting was a lush tropical rainforest and Lvovna gracefully perched on a wooden bridge with bright green rope railing. Behind her was the blurred image of a structure with a thatched roof, flanked by palms and other greenery. Lvovna geo-tagged the site as the Dominican Tree House Village, located on the north shore of the Caribbean island.

In the first of the two photos, Lvovna angled sideways while resting on her shins. She placed both hands at her knees and looked over her shoulder to give the camera a smoldering look. In the second, she leaned sideways across the length of the bridge and placed her weight on her left hand. She stretched out her legs as much as possible and tilted her head to add a sultry aesthetic to the photo. She placed her right hand around her temple, as if to push back a lock of hair.

In the caption for the shot, Lvovna joked that she looked “baby faced” despite the sultry nature of the shot.

Fans went wild over the new post, and awarded the upload over 23,000 likes and more than 250 comments.

“Omg! Forever an angel… so sweet so gorgeous,” gushed one awestruck fan, emphasizing the sentiment with a teared up emoji face and two pink hearts.

“Beautifully gorgeous and very cute as always Evgeniya,” echoed a second.

“Tarzan better get home quick,” teased a third.

“How can be someone so cute and hot at same time,” raved a fourth, concluding the comment with several thinking face emoji.

This is far from the first time that the Russian bombshell has stunned her fans over the past week. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, she dropped jaws after posting a shot where she modeled a lacy light blue bodysuit while stretching out a bed and called herself an “angel” in the caption.