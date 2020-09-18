Lindsey Vonn Stuns In A Black Off-The-Shoulder Sweater & Tight Jeans On The East Coast

Lindsey Vonn returned to her Instagram account on Friday morning to share another stunning snap with her adoring fans. The Olympic gold medal winner showed off her modeling skills as she revealed in the caption of the post that she was visiting the other side of the country.

In the breathtaking photo, Lindsey looked drop dead gorgeous as she wore a thick, black sweater. The garment fit loosely over her gym-honed figure, and featured an off-the-shoulder neckline that exposed some skin.

She teamed the top with a pair of black jeans. The tight denim appeared to fit snugly around her curvy hips and slender waist. The pants featured buttons down the front as well. She accessorized the style with a ring on her finger and a gold watch on her wrist.

In the shot, Lindsey stood on a busy street. She pushed her hip out and leaned against the wall of a nearby building. She had both of her hands tucked into her front pockets as she turned her head away from the camera and wore a sultry expression on her face.

In the background, a sunlit sky could be seen as the street was cluttered with people walking and cars driving by. A few orange and white construction cones were also visible.

She wore her long, blond hair parted to the side. The locks were styled in sleek, straight strands that hung down her back.

Lindsey’s over 2 million followers immediately began to respond to the post by clicking the like button more than 7,300 times within the first 16 minutes after it was shared to her feed. Her supporters also rushed to the comments section to leave over 70 messages.

“What a great look,” one follower gushed.

“Definitely you are a very beautiful and charming,” another wrote.

“Ooh! Cool picture! Very Breakfast At Tiffany’s meets 2020,” a third user declared.

“OMG you are a dead ringer for 80’s Debbie Harry – and yea that’s a really good thing,” a fourth person commented.

The Alpine skier doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to showing off her athletic build in sexy ensembles. She’s been known to fill her timeline with shots of herself wearing sexy bathing suits, tight workout gear, and skimpy dresses.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lindsey recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she sported a teeny red bikini while dancing around with her boyfriend as they celebrated the one-year anniversary of their engagement. To date, that video has been watched more than 610,000 times and collected over 880 comments.