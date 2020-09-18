Cindy Crawford Twins With Daughter Kaia Gerber In New Series Of IG Snaps: ‘On Set With My Favorite Model’

Cindy Crawford twinned with her daughter Kaia Gerber in a new series of Instagram snaps. The two sat alongside one another in a sequence of photographs where they cuddled for an at-home photoshoot for Omega watches.

The model and businesswoman shared two images of herself and her lovely daughter as they posed together in front of a tan backdrop.

In the first photograph, Cindy hugged Kaia from behind. The mom wore a satin pantsuit that shimmered in the photographer’s lights. On her feet, she sported white house slippers.

Cindy’s famous brown mane fell loosely around her face. Her head was tilted to the right as she wrapped her arms around the 19-year-old beauty. The watches she modeled were on both her left and right wrists.

Kaia sat in front of her mother on a large box. She wore what looked like long, black shorts with a coordinating top and the same comfortable footwear as Cindy. Her dark hair was cut in a short style that fell just past her ears.

In the second photo, both women laughed as they stood facing one another. The box was removed and Kaia’s right hand was held by her mother’s left, up against her chest.

In both photographs, the women were surrounded by those who worked on the shoot, all of whom kept an appropriate distance from each other and wore masks.

The photographs were taken in the family’s garage which was used as a studio. Several wind machines were featured to give movement to the images.

Cindy recently paid tribute to Kaia, whom she shares with husband Rande Gerber, for her birthday in an Instagram post seen here. The twosome is also parents to a son named Presley.

She shared a photograph of Kaia dressed as a princess. In the caption of the pic, she wished her health, happiness, and the confidence to be the highest version of herself. Cindy also told Kaia she was proud of the woman she was becoming.

Fans of the model showered the twosome with praise.

“What you call home work,” joked one follower.

“This is precious. You are so blessed,” wrote a second fan.

“Home is where the heart is.. and the shoot these days,” commented a third Instagram user.

“You are almost twins! I cannot believe how much like one another you both look. It is a blessing you get to share these moments with your daughter and have them documented on film,” posted a fourth follower.