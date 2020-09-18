Rebel Wilson Flaunts Incredible 40-Pound Weight Loss In Curve-Hugging Leggings For A Visit To A Skincare Spa

Actress Rebel Wilson was spotted heading into a skincare spa in downtown Los Angeles on Thursday, September 17, according to The Daily Mail.

Recently, the Isn’t It Romantic star lost 40 pounds. She showed off her incredible weight loss transformation in a form-hugging outfit that consisted of a t-shirt and leggings. The shirt featured a white base with horizontal black stripes and a shimmery gold decal across the chest with the words “s & b.” The sleeves cut off above the elbow while the length reached her hips. A bra strap peeked out from the neckline of the shirt.

On her lower half, Wilson chose a pair of black leggings that left a bit of ankle on display. The tight-fitting material contoured to her curvy legs, giving viewers an eyeful of her slimmed-down figure. For footwear, the comedian went with a pair of gold flats with pointed toes.

Wilson pulled her blond tresses up into a high ponytail that was secured with a black scrunchie and accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and a white watch. She also wore a blue face mask to protect herself against the coronavirus. A large purse hung from one shoulder and she carried a white shopping bag from DMH Aesthetics in one hand. In the other hand, she held her car keys.

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

The Australian actress took a day off from physical training to enjoy a pampering session at the skincare spa. The trip to the spa is in line with her health and fitness journey that she embarked on earlier this year. She has aptly titled her endeavor the “Year of Health” and has been open about her progress on popular social media site Instagram. Wilson has previously stated that her goal weight is 165 pounds. She keeps her interested fans in the loop by telling them how much she has already lost and how much she still has to go.

The Inquisitr reported at the end of August that Wilson showcased her stunning weight loss on Instagram alongside a caption thanking her fans for their love and support.

“Thanks for all the love so far on my ‘Year of Health’ journey,” the Bridesmaids star wrote. She added that she thought about reaching for some candies after dinner the night before and decided against it, choosing a bottle of water instead. At the time she still had 8 kg (17 lbs) to lose. Her millions of followers showed her an outpouring of support, leaving more than one million likes and thousands of comments on the post after it appeared on the photo-sharing site.