Alexa Collins Gets ‘Comfy’ In Sexy Ribbed Underwear For Latest Update

Alexa Collins treated her Instagram followers to an eyeful of cleavage and killer curves this morning, sharing a sizzling triple update that saw her stripping down to her undies. The Florida hottie rocked a sexy two-piece set from popular brand, Lounge Underwear, flaunting her enviable figure as she posed on a bed in two of the shots. Another pic showed her standing with her back to a paneled wall next to a flowy curtain.

On either occasion, the model chose an all-white background for her shots, her scanty attire and honeyed tan emerging as the only splash of color in the pics. Her brown undergarment set looked flattering on her fair skin, beautifully complimenting her blond tresses.

The outfit included an underwire bra complete with demi cups that exposed her cleavage. The top had an enticing push-up effect that ensured all eyes were fixed on her perky chest. A pair of spaghetti straps framed her ample décolletage area, calling further attention to her voluptuous assets.

Meanwhile, the bottoms had no trouble showing off her hips and thighs thanks to their incredible high cut. The item featured a low-rise, scooped waistline that dipped far past her belly button, baring her chiseled tummy. Like wise, her trim midriff and tiny waist were also on display.

Both pieces were inscribed with the brand name in small white font dotting the revealing neckline and waistband. Alexa only accessorized with a dainty ring on her finger, letting the skin-baring attire speak for itself.

The bedroom shots portrayed the blond bombshell sitting on the edge of the mattress with one leg folded under her posterior. She leaned one hand on the textured bedspread, resting her other arm against her hip. She seductively arched her back, tilting her head to one side or the other, depending on the pose. Her locks looked tousled in one pic and were swept to the side in the other, adding to her sultry vibe. The snaps also showed a glimpse of the wrought iron bed frame on which the white paint had begone to fade. An antique-looking bath tub was seen in a corner, completing the shabby-chic theme.

The other pic showed the 24-year-old delicately clasping one lock of hair in between her fingers. Her golden mane framed her face in loose waves, emphasizing her striking features. The stunner cocked her hip and slightly parted her legs, teasing her thigh gap. Just like before, she leaned one arm on the side of her body, accentuating the swell of her hip.

In all photos, Alexa was gazing directly into the camera with an intense, alluring stare, leading one follower to comment, ” ah, those expressive eyes.” Her plump lips were softly pursed, giving her more sex appeal.

Alexa made note of the comfortable fit of her undergarments in her caption. She added a yellow heart for good measure, inspiring fans to flood the comments section with colorful hearts.

The photos were an instant hit with her eager audience, racking up more than 12,000 likes in the first hour of posting. Her admirers also left 255 messages under the tantalizing pictures, complimenting her beauty and insane physique.

“Absolutely stunning! Very sexy lingerie perfect for your figure!” gushed one person, leaving a trail of flattering emoji.

“Geez, that torso area,” remarked another Instagrammer, further expressing their admiration with a heart-eyes emoji.

“I am speechless,” declared a third devotee, ending their comment with three hearts.

