Iulia Valentina Leaves Little To The Imagination In A Crochet Bikini

Iulia Valentina delighted her 1.4 million Instagram fans on Thursday, September 17, when she took to her page to share a sexy snapshot of herself rocking a revealing crochet tw0-piece swimsuit that left little to the imagination.

In the latest share, the Romanian model wore a bathing suit that complemented her flawless skin. The top had a light brown base with tiny decors in white along the chest area. It featured minuscule triangle-style cups that barely contained her ample breasts. Her sideboob was seen from certain angles. However, the influencer wasn’t bothered by that fact as she proudly sported the swimwear.

The garment also boasted a plunging neckline that helped flaunt her cleavage. Floss-like strings held the piece together, and it went over her neck and tied around her back. Iulia sported matching bottoms that featured a low-cut waistband, that helped accentuate her flat stomach and abs. The high leg cuts exposed a generous amount of skin and highlighted her lean thighs.

Iulia was snapped on a balcony, striking several poses. In the first snap, she sat on the edge of a sunbed with her thighs slightly parted. She leaned back and placed both of her hands on the flat surface as support. The hottie raised her chin towards the sky with closed eyes, enjoying the warmth of the sun.

In the second image, Iulia was seen sitting with her back straightened. She placed her left arm under her bust and raised her other arm with the hand touching her head. Her head was tilted, and her eyes were still closed. The 26-year-old opted to style her blond hair in pigtail braids. She accessorized with a gold chain necklace and a pair of hoop earrings.

In the caption, Iulia wrote something about her activity and shared that her bikini came from Fashion Nova. She tagged the brand in both the post and the picture.

Many of her followers on the popular photo-sharing app were quick to comment on the smoking-hot post. As of this writing, the new update has received more than 54,600 likes and more than 700 comments. Her social media supporters flocked to the comments section and showered her with compliments. A lot praised her bombshell curves and beauty. Some others weren’t very confident with words. Instead, they decided to express their thoughts using a string of emoji.

“Best-looking woman on the planet. You are so beautiful and sexy! When can I meet you? I know you’re taken, but I just want to see you personally for once in my life,” one of her fans wrote.

“Pinnacle of beauty,” echoed another admirer.