Kelsie Jean Smeby Exposes Chest In Neon Yellow Lingerie Under A See-Through Dress

Italian smokeshow Kelsie Jean Smeby went into full bombshell mode for a brand new Instagram update on Thursday night. The model flashed her chest while serving up some steamy looks for the camera.

In the sexy shots, Kelsie looked smoking hot as she rocked a neon yellow lace lingerie set. The bra featured a low-cut neckline that exposed her abundant cleavage. It also boasted thin straps that flaunted her toned arms and shoulders.

The matching panties rested high on her curvy hips and fit snugly around her petite waist as they accentuated her long, lean legs and round booty. She added a see-through dress over top of the underwear. The dress was left mostly unbuttoned to help showcase her flat tummy and rock-hard abs.

In the first photo, Kelsie stood in front of a white wall with one hand on her hip and the other in her hair. She pushed her hip to the side and gave a sultry stare into the lens.

In the second shot, she placed a hand behind her and arched her back as she wrapped the other arm around her midsection and tilted her head toward the sky. The dress fell off of her shoulders while she soaked up some sunlight and wore a steamy expression on her face.

She had her long, dark hair parted to the side and styled in loose curls that fell down her back and tumbled over her shoulder.

Kelsie’s 702,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their appreciation for the post by clicking the like button more than 9,400 times within the first 12 hours after it was published to her feed. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 220 messages during that time.

“Pretty perfect body color don’t matter, one follower wrote.

“My jaw is on the floor,” declared another.

“You look amazing,” a third social media user admitted.

“Love that color on you,” a fourth person stated in the comments.

The model is no stranger to showing off her enviable curves in her online snaps. She’s often spotted rocking racy bathing suits, sexy lingerie, and tight dresses in her uploads.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kelsie recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she opted for a gold thong bathing suit that exposed her sideboob and perfectly complemented her bronzed skin. That post has also proven to be a popular one among her fans. To date, it’s raked in more than 13,000 likes and over 260 comments.