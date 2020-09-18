Briana Jungwirth Shows Off Her Perky Backside In Black Short Shorts: ‘We Out Here’

Briana Jungwirth showed off her perky backside in black short shorts in a new Instagram snap. The fashion stylist and model posted the new photograph to the delight of her 643,000 followers. They liked it over 58,000 times and counting thus far.

The gorgeous blond and former flame of One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson tagged the image as being taken in Las Vegas, Nevada. The duo shares parenting duties to one child, a son named Freddie, born in 2016.

In the pic, Briana was seen from the back as she showed off her shapely bottom in the image. Her fit figure was enhanced by black shorts that were cut high up in the back to show off the edge of her derriere.

The cut of the shorts made her long and toned legs appear to be even longer as she stood atop a large rock. She wore light-colored flat, strappy sandals on her feet.

The front of her dark top was not seen. The back showed off the garment’s long sleeves and a high cut back that ran across the base of her neck before cutting away to reveal a cutaway. Across her lower back were two thin strings that tied in the middle to secure the clothing.

Her left hand and arm were extended outward to the side of her body. Her right arm was raised over her head and what appeared to be an adult beverage was seen in her hand.

Briana’s highlighted blond tresses appeared to be windblown. They hung long behind her and almost reached the small of her back in beachy waves.

The photo appeared to be taken in the desert setting tagged in the photograph. The area was dominated by a multitude of plants found in the dry landscape. A dirt road was on Briana’s left.

In the comments section of the post, many fans asked the model if her son was with her. She last shared a photo on social media of the little boy on August 30, as seen here.

They also appreciated the way the Instagram influencer looked in the artfully staged photograph.

“You’re an actual beauty. Inside and out,” commented one follower.

“Each feature of her is just so perfect,” wrote a second fan of Brianna’s overall look.

“Conquer Las Vegas queen, take care of yourself,” shared a third Instagram user.

“That hair, those shorts, how can this photo be real?” questioned a fourth fan.