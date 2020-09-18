Mariana Morais Rocks Orange One-Piece, Poses Poolside With Skincare Products

Mariana Morais showed off her incredible curves and her skincare regime in a new Instagram post this week. The babe shared a series of images in which she rocked an incredibly high-cut orange one-piece that did nothing but favors for her physique. She sat next to a pool with her skincare products lined up beside her.

Mariana rocked a bright orange swimsuit with thick straps on her shoulders. The low-cut square neckline barely contained her ample cleavage, which spilled out at the center. The skintight fabric clung to her busty chest and flat tummy.

The open sides ran all the way up to just below Mariana’s bust, so a ton of skin was on show. The suit covered only what was necessary and left her curvy hips on show. Additionally, her lean legs looked stunning in the swimwear.

Mariana styled her blond-brunette locks down in messy waves that were pushed to one side.

The images showed the influencer resting at the edge of a large in-ground pool, which appeared to be part of a hotel or apartment complex in the background. Several gray lounged beds filled with seafoam green pillows could be seen, as well as some decorative trees and plants. The bright, golden sun washed over Mariana and highlighted her tan skin to give her a radiant glow.

In the first shot, Mariana tucked her legs behind her derriere and hoisted herself up slightly with one arm. She arched her back in a way that drew attention to her hourglass figure. The babe popped out her chest and ran one hand through her hair as she smirked at the camera.

The second image saw Mariana in a similar position, though she lowered her shoulders faced her body towards the camera. This time, she flashed a slight smile.

The post received more than 53,000 likes and nearly 200 comments in under a day, proving to be a major success with Mariana’s followers. Many people showered her with affection in the comments section.

“Imagine coming home to her every day,” one user wrote with heart-eye emoji.

“What a gorgeous goddess!” another person added.

“I loveeee this swimsuit on you,” a third follower wrote.

“What a hottttttttie with a body,” a fourth user penned.

Mariana’s fans know that she can slay any look. In another share, the model went casual as she sported distressed jeans and a colorful crop top that showed off her killer abs. That post received more than 32,000 likes.