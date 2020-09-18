Katy Perry Obtains Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker Who Called Her His ‘Wife’ In A Tweet

Singer-songwriter Katy Perry took out a restraining order against an alleged stalker earlier this week, according to The Daily Mail.

The 35-year-old hitmaker filed a restraining order against a man named William Terry after he trespassed on her property. According to Perry, the stalker is believed to be homeless and living in a silver Buick sedan. She reported that on September 8, Terry jumped her backyard fence in the Beverly Hills area while she was with her husband, Orlando Bloom, and their newborn daughter.

The couple’s security guards asked the man to leave, but he refused, telling them that he wanted to enter their home. The guards captured him before he could do any harm and placed him on citizen’s arrest until he was arrested for criminal trespass by the police.

Perry described the stalker as “a complete stranger who trespassed on my property, is stalking me and who threatened my family.”

Not only did Terry trespass on the “Firework” artist’s property, he also posted threatening tweets on social media site Twitter in which he threatened to break Orlando Bloom’s neck. Perry claimed that the man wrote inappropriate messages about her and posted them to the platform as well. Following the arrest, Terry left a post that read, “Security guard trying to stop me from seeing my wife and had a gun and all but I wasn’t going down without a fight.”

In her application for the protective document, the singer wrote that she is living in fear that Terry may have access to weapons. She added that she was in immediate fear for not just her own safety, but that of her partner, her daughter, and her family and friends.

The court granted the restraining order and set a hearing for October 8 when the judge will decide whether or not it will become permanent.

Perry gave birth to her daughter Daisy Bloom last month, according to The Inquisitr. Daisy is the “Roar” singer’s first child with her husband, although the actor has a nine-year-old son named Flynn with his ex Miranda Kerr.

The publication also reported that fellow popstar Taylor Swift sent a hand-embroidered baby blanket to celebrate Daisy’s arrival into the world. The pink satin blanket included the words “Baby Bloom” alongside an embroidered flower. Swift also wrote a note addressed to “Katy and Orlando (and little one).” Perry posted a photo of the blanket to her Instagram account where it earned over one million likes from her fans.

The gift showed that the two women are now great friends after a lengthy feud that ended a few years ago.