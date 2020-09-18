Cosplay Model Alyson Tabbitha Stuns In Skintight Catwoman Suit In Latest Instagram Post

Cosplay model Alyson Tabbitha shared a new photo set with her one million Instagram followers on Thursday, September 17. In the two-snap post, Alyson stunned in a homemade Catwoman costume.

The costume featured a black, full-body suit with long sleeves that was made of a stretchy, textured material. It contoured to the model’s body, clinging to her lean arms and legs in addition to the curves of her chest and hips. The suit pinched in at Alyson’s waist, showing off her perfect hourglass figure. She wore a thick belt around the waist and a pair of built-in gloves that ended at her elbows. The bodice of the suit also featured a long zipper that was fastened up to Alyson’s neck, ending in a raised collar.

Alyson completed the Catwoman look with a fierce mask that covered her eyes and a portion of her forehead and nose. The mask extended into a set of ears that perched at the crown of her head. She wore her long, dark tresses in a half-up style that was slicked back at the top of her head and flowed down her back.

The photoshoot took place in front of a city backdrop where Alyson posed in front of several buildings. The dark outfit contrasted with the stormy night as rain fell in front and behind the model. The lights of the city gave it an eerie feel.

The first photo captured Alyson from her knees up, leaving most of her body in the frame. She popped one hip to the side and pulled one shoulder back, raising her hands out at her sides. She gazed unsmiling directly at the camera. The second snap was cropped to give her followers a better view of her upper body, showing off her figure from the chest up. She maintained the same stance and facial expression.

In the caption of the post, Alyson revealed that she made the full costume herself. She bought the fabric from Parallel Life Studios and offered a mask pattern to her followers that they could print. She added that she loves the version of Catwoman that she played for the photoshoot but that she’s looking forward to the new one too.

The post earned plenty of attention from Alyson’s fans, gaining nearly 45,000 likes and a couple hundred comments within the first day.

“I love all of your cosplays, keep it up! [fire and clapping hands emoji] please teach us how to do something so coool,” one Instagram user wrote in the comments section.