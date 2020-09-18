Laura Amy Is ‘Ready For Summer’ In A Backless Dress That Clings To Her Booty

Although the Australian spring is still in full swing, Laura Amy is looking forward to the hot season. Her latest Instagram post saw the gorgeous fitness and lingerie model showing some serious skin in a chic white dress while posing in a bar. Laura was summer-ready in a skintight, halterneck number from Oh Polly, showing off the backless design as she sat sideways on a rattan chair. The photo captured her from behind, spotlighting her curvaceous booty.

The strappy dress tied behind her neck with a long, thin string draping down her supple back. The ribbed fabric clung to her ample curves, emphasizing Laura’s generous backside and hourglass figure. The 28-year-old opted to go braless under the slinky outfit, which was sufficiently deep cut to flash a tantalizing glimpse of sideboob.

The sizzling brunette accessorized with her customary gold bangle bracelet, which she showed off by posing with her hand on the backrest of her chair. The gesture also allowed her to showcase the tattoo on her forearm, as well as her eye-popping manicure. Laura displayed her “new claws” in a photo shared earlier today, which revealed her long, pointy nails were painted a nude color adorned with fiery-red details. Check out the pic here.

The Aussie hottie added some more bling with a pair of massive hoop earrings, pulling up her long, raven tresses into a sleek bun to allow her jewelry to be seen. Fans immediately noticed her shiny accessories, complimenting her style in the comments.

“Hoop earrings elevate any looks,” wrote one person, leaving a heart emoji for the gorgeous model.

Laura turned her shoulder to the camera, fixing the lens with an intense, smoldering stare and the hint of a coy smile. Her other hand was on her knee, calling attention to her voluptuous thigh.

The model captioned the snap with a pair of clinking glasses, expressing her enthusiasm for the upcoming arrival or summer.

Many of her online admirers and fellow Aussie influencers, such as Abby Dowse and Kayla Fenech, dropped gushing messages in the comments section of the post. Other fans decided that a trail of emoji was enough to express their admiration.

“Is summer ready for you,” quipped one Instagram user.

“Wow! Summer should be threatened by you, keepin it smokin hot like [fire emoji],” read another comment.

“Such a bombshell,” gushed a third devotee.

The upload racked up more than 5,600 likes and 176 comments in the first three hours of posting.

Just three days ago, Laura flashed her sensational curves in a skimpy pink bikini from the same brand — specifically, the label’s swimwear line, Oh Polly Swim. That post has garnered over 16,150 likes to date.