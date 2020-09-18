Sharna Burgess Shows Off Flexibility Alongside Jesse Metcalfe In ‘DWTS’ Rehearsal Snap

Sharna Burgess showed off her flexibility alongside celebrity partner Jesse Metcalfe in a Dancing with the Stars rehearsal snap. The new Instagram upload stunned her 846,000 followers who liked the image over 25,000 times and counting.

The couple was photographed in mid-motion as they worked together to craft their second dance of the new season of shows. This will air on Tuesday, September 22.

Jesse, a former star of ABC’s Desperate Housewives one of the most popular series on the network from 2004 through 2012, looked determined to lead his partner in a, particularly challenging move. He donned a dark-colored t-shirt, orange print shorts, and black socks in the share. On his feet were royal blue sneakers. Jesse held Sharna’s right leg in almost a 90-degree angle from her body. His left hand cradled her lower back.

Sharna, who returned to the reality competition dance series after not being asked back for last year’s sequence of shows, demonstrated her expertise as a professional dancer as she executed the difficult move. She wore a black, cropped athletic tank top and leggings in the same hue. She sported sneakers in the same dark color.

Her upper torso fell backward and her left hand almost touched the floor. Sharna rested on the ball of her left foot as her right leg extended upward.

Behind the partners, a sign that featured an abbreviation of the show’s title was seen in large white lights on a light-colored wall. A light wood floor dominated the area.

In the caption of the share, Sharna expressed her pleasure at rehearsals, alluding to the title of a Fleetwood Mac song the duo would perform a Foxtrot to.

Jesse stated in the comments section of the post that Sharna had used a good edit on the photograph. In response, Sharna joked she loved a good filter.

The duo, who were told by judge Carrie Ann Inaba that they had great chemistry, was shown lots of love by Sharna’s followers on the social media site.

“I threw my back out just looking at this,” quipped one follower.

“Sharna is legitimately the best dance teacher in the world!” wrote a second fan.

“One of two reasons I’m tuning in this year! Your dancing is fire!” penned a third Instagram user of the couple’s first performance of the season, a Quickstep to “Part-Time Lover” by Stevie Wonder, for which the couple earned 18 out of 30 total points.

“The winning team for 2020 Dancing with the Stars,” posted a fourth supporter.