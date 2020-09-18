Meg Kylie Flaunts Incredible Body In Tiny String Bikini As She Lays On Floor

Meg Kylie showed off almost every part of her incredible body in a sizzling upload to Instagram on Thursday. The Australian bombshell gave her fans a serious treat as she lay in the sunshine on a tiled floor in a minuscule black bikini.

In the smoking hot photo, Meg gave fans a serious look at her enviable curves in a tiny black bikini top that featured two small triangles to protect her modesty, held together by ultra-thin string. A thin strip of matching material, held up by two strings around her hips comprised the bikini bottoms, which showcased her flat stomach.

Meg arched her back as she lay sunbathing on the floor, no doubt to show off her bombshell body at its very best. She crossed both her arms over the top of her head to protect her face from the strong sunlight, which hid her hair and cast most of her face into shade, apart from her full lips. She wore a serious expression on her face, as if the photographer had caught her unawares. Meg had chosen not to wear any jewelry for the shot, which made for a simple look that put all the focus on her toned frame.

The photo’s backdrop was in keeping with the minimalist vibe. Meg lay on a white floor that was made up of large square tiles. The sunlight hit most of the backdrop, while a column of shade could be seen to her left. She also kept the caption simple as she posted the photo with just a black and white square, perhaps to reflect the monochromatic, tiled aesthetic.

A number of the influencer’s 814,800 followers took to the comments section to praise the sizzling photograph.

“I wish I was those tiles…,” shared one admirer.

“Pinnacle of hotness. Vivacious Stunning Gorgeous Beautiful Mesmerising,” wrote one particularly enthusiastic admirer, who added a series of crown, heart, and heart-eye emoji to their words.

“This girl is on fire!,” added a third, alongside flame and heart-eye emoji.

Of course, Meg is no stranger to sharing Instagram uploads that show off her stunning body. Her latest post came just a couple of days after the beauty treated her followers to a multi-shot post of her wearing turquoise lace lingerie. In the Instagram photos, she wore a balconette bra with a scalloped trim and lace detailing. Her matching panties were scalloped along the waistband, which highlighted Meg’s flat stomach and toned abs.