Tyra Banks Jokes Her 4-Year-Old Son Will Be ‘Bored’ Watching Her On ‘Dancing With The Stars’

York Banks Asla is reluctant to watch his mom on TV.

Tyra Banks‘ 4-year-old son isn’t the biggest fan of her work. The new Dancing with the Stars host opened up about how her little boy York Banks Asla doesn’t particularly like watching her on TV as she joked that he’ll probably be “bored” checking out her latest gig.

The America’s Next Top Model star got candid about her family life in a new interview with People. She revealed that her son will tune in to see her after she replaced Tom Bergeron on the ABC competition series for Season 29, but not by his own choosing.

“He will be with my mom on the couch, bored,” Tyra laughed when asked if her son will watch, as he’s not allowed to head to the studio due to coronavirus restrictions.

“He’s very verbal. He’ll say, ‘Why do we have to watch Mommy’s TV?'” the supermodel added.

But it sounds like there’s no hard feelings that York’s not too interested in her work.

“Coming home to him makes it all worth it. If it’s late, I’ll get into bed and cuddle with him,” Tyra gushed.

The star also shared that her mom, Carolyn London, has moved in with her and the youngster amid the ongoing pandemic.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

“It feels like the most natural thing. Human beings are pack animals, so it’s strength in numbers. And it is such a blessing,” she said.

The Life Size and Coyote Ugly actress joked that her mom does “get on her nerves” sometimes because she’s been stocking up and buying too many groceries.

Tyra also revealed how well her little boy has adapted to the new normal.

“I find little kids so interesting. At first wearing a mask was awkward, but now, it’s all he knows. It’s just normal,” she told the outlet.

The star shares York, her only child, with her former partner Erik Asla, who she split with in 2017. The couple welcomed him into the world via a surrogate in 2014 and Tyra told People at the time that the road to motherhood had “not been an easy process” for her.

Tyra made her much-anticipated debut on Dancing with the Stars on Monday, September 14. Things were a little different as the cast and crew abided by social distancing guidelines.

Her first show didn’t go exactly as she planned. She suffered an awkward wardrobe mishap when she lost one of her large, dangly earrings while talking to contestant Nelly following his performance.