WWE Rumors: New Reports Share Details On Plans For Possible New Day Split

If the latest rumors are to be believed, there might be a possibility that WWE will be splitting up The New Day at some point in the future, though not necessarily putting an end to the fan-favorite gimmicks shared by stable members Kofi Kingston, Big E, and Xavier Woods.

The first report on the rumored creative move came from the WrestleVotes Twitter account, which wrote on Thursday afternoon that there were plans to have Kingston move to Monday Night Raw, with Big E remaining on Friday Night SmackDown and Woods accompanying both men on their respective brands’ shows as a “manager type.” Kingston and Big E were reportedly supposed to continue representing The New Day by using the group’s gear and theme song during their entrances.

As further pointed out by WrestleVotes, these plans were “discussed” but ultimately turned down. You can view the full post here.

On Thursday night, Ringside News published a follow-up report on the rumor, citing a “tenured member” of WWE’s creative team and writing that the idea was “left open for discussion.” The publication added that the company had pitched the planned New Day split to various departments, including merchandising, and that it wasn’t completely turned down. However, Ringside News also stressed that these developments had taken place “a while ago,” which means that it’s possible things have changed since the idea was last talked about in detail.

At the present, Big E is in the midst of a singles run on SmackDown — a move that was necessitated by the fact that Kingston and Woods are both sidelined due to injuries. While he has pushed forward with the same goofy, entertaining character he has had since The New Day’s formation, fellow blue brand superstar The Miz recently suggested on Talking Smack that he should switch to a more serious persona if he wants to fulfill his promise as a future world championship contender.

Separately, former world champs CM Punk and Booker T also recommended that Big E should ditch his comedy gimmick and leave his stable in order to realize his potential. However, Woods shot down these suggestions in a podcast appearance last month, emphasizing that the friendship shared by all three faction members will always be their top priority.

As noted by Wrestling Inc., Kingston suffered an ankle injury at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules in July, while Woods has been out of commission since October 2019, when he went down with a torn Achilles tendon. As of this writing, neither wrestler has a definite timeline for their return.