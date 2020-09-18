Kindly Myers Looks Better Than Ever In Sexy Mini Dress With Low-Cut Neckline

Kindly Myers is known for showing plenty of skin in skimpy bikinis on her Instagram page. Her latest share, however, proved that even when she is covered up a little bit, she can still rock a sexy look. On Thursday, the Playboy model posted a series of photos that showed her flaunting her fabulous figure in a satin mini dress — and she looked better than ever.

Kindly’s dress was a shade of light blue. It featured a low-cut scoop neckline that gave her followers a nice look at her cleavage. The number had thin shoulder straps and a flowy bottom, which accentuated her feminine curves.

Kindly mentioned her birthday was coming up, and that she was headed out of town to celebrate.

Some of her fans wished her a happy day, but most of the comments centered around how stunning Kindly appeared in the pictures.

“OMG – Those are incredible pics, pure Beauty with sexiness,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Wow, these are perfect,” a second follower chimed in.

“All pics are so beautiful and amazing,” a third comment read.

“Happy Birthday gorgeous and just a beautiful sight to see,” a fourth fan added.

The post consisted of four snapshots. Kindly was standing in a field of tall grass which was illuminated by the sun. A golden hue gave the photos a dreamy vibe.

In the first snap, Kindly lowered one of the straps over her shoulder, teasing a look at her voluptuous chest. She tilted her head to one side and gazed down while she cocked her hips to the side. The pose showed off her hourglass shape.

The popular influencer got a little flirty with the camera in the second slide by pulling up the bottoms of her garment, giving her followers a peek at the tops of her bare thighs. She gazed at the camera with a sultry expression on her face while sunlight filled the photo from behind.

Kindly gave her audience a look at her backside in the third photo, which captured her from a side angle. She held her hand up to her mouth and looked at the lens a coquettish look. The model arched her back slightly and stood with one leg forward, showing off the sexy curve of her booty.

The fourth image saw Kindly in motion as she ran through the field. The camera captured her as she turned to look behind her with her long, blond hair flowing behind her. The hemline of the dress billowed out, creating a sexy, yet dreamy look.