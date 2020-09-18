Rita Ora Showcases Serious Cleavage As She Goes Braless In Skimpy Black Top For Fierce ‘On Set’ Snaps

Rita Ora treated her fans to a series of sizzling “on set” snaps on Thursday, as she struck a variety of fun poses in a mirror in a skimpy outfit.

The singer wore a black mesh top that was almost transparent for the smoking hot shots, and accompanied it with a rather unusual hair style. Darker mesh protected the musician’s modesty, while a lighter strip down the middle gave followers a glimpse of her cleavage. The top’s neckline scooped into a deep U, while two ultra-thin black shoulder straps held the flimsy garment up. Rita did not appear to be wearing a bra for the photoshoot, which gave the images some extra edge.

The “Only Want You” hitmaker wore her hair in an eye-catching style for the sizzling uploads. She had scooped her blond tresses into a tall topknot that was almost triangular in shape, but had left couple of strands of hair loose in order to frame her face and give the up ‘do an artfully messy look.

Rita appeared to be in a dressing room in the photos, as the mirror was lined by white strip lighting, and a bouquet of pink flowers — perhaps sent to celebrate her newest project — were visible on a table in the background as she posed in front of a black chair.

Rita didn’t just share one picture however — the post included four different shots, and she seemed to have a lot of fun capturing the images. In the first picture in the slideshow, she struck a sultry pose as she gazed at the camera and leaned her chin on her left shoulder. The second shot showed off the artist’s wild side, as she screwed her eyes closed, opened her mouth wide and stuck her tongue out. Rita pouted in the third image, and looked off to the left side in the fourth.

The singer’s fans were no doubt delighted by her caption, which suggested that she is back at work and will be announcing a new project in the near future.

“Well don’t you look STUNNING YOU LOOK MORE THEN STUNNING,” wrote one follower, who accompanied their flattering words with a crying emoji and a pink heart.

“Proud of you. Always have been,” contributed another fan.

“Glad your back in business Rita love u sm,” added a third admirer, alongside a red heart and a fire and smiling emoji.

Rita’s racy post came just a few days after the musician shared a more businesslike look with her followers. Rita sported an orange two-piece suit for the edgy picture, as she sat on a white wooden stool against a gray backdrop. You can see the post here.