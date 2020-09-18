Gigi Hadid Is Glowing In New Series Of Baby Bump Photos

Gigi Hadid glowed in a new slideshow of baby bump photos. The Instagram images, where her growing belly was seen front and center, thrilled her 58.1 million followers, who have already liked the pics over 6.3 million times.

The 25-year-old, who is pregnant with her first child with former One Direction member Zayn Malik, has kept her fans abreast of her pregnancy since confirming the news in January of this year. She revealed her happy news on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, per The Hollywood Reporter.

In the first photo of four, which she stated was taken at the 27-week mark of her pregnancy, Gigi glowed.

The outdoor shoot was likely done somewhere on her family farm in Pennsylvania. Gigi, her sister Bella and mother Yolanda have been living there throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

A clear blue sky dotted with fluffy white clouds was seen behind the young woman. She held the camera from a lower position near her body and shot the image upward. This put her growing belly front and center. She wore a dark blue crop top T-shirt and a pair of low-slung sweatpants. Her left hand was on the midpoint of her tummy.

Gigi wore a tan bucket hat and her blond hair was worn curly and falling over her shoulders.

In the second slide, Gigi stood for a profile shot. She posed so her left side was featured. Gigi looked up toward the sky and her hands were crossed behind her back at the base of her spine. This photograph allowed fans a better look at the family homestead, a stunning place with lots of grass, tall trees, and plenty of room to enjoy outdoor activities.

A third photograph was yet another shot of her bump. The ends of her tresses fell down across her chest. Her face was not seen.

The fourth and final image showed the young woman as she spent time with one of the many horses the family keeps on the farm. She rubbed the animal’s muzzle with her left hand. She held a yellow flying disc in her right.

Gigi is reportedly close to welcoming her first child. Elle Magazine reported that she is due sometime this month.

Fans of the model could not stop raving about the pics.

“Beautiful mama, much love to you,” wrote one follower.

“The beauty that is the creation of life,” stated a second fan.

“Cuuuuuuuuuuuuuuute. I love u, Gigi, these pics make me happy,” posted a third Instagram user, followed by a series of red emoji hearts.

“OMG you are GLOWING!” remarked a fourth follower.