WWE News: Ronda Rousey Teases Return And Match With ‘Monday Night Raw’ Star

As documented as Sportskeeda, Ronda Rousey took to Twitter recently and commented on a status posted by WWE’s official account. The company shared her match with Natalya from 2018, and “The Baddest Woman on the Planet” responded by saying it’s one of her favorites so far.

The match took place on an episode of Monday Night Raw and ended with the former UFC fighter picking up the victory. The bout marked their first time facing off on television. However, they were familiar with each other beforehand as Natalya trained Rousey to become a sports entertainer.

Rousey also stated that she’s looking forward to a “rematch someday,” fueling more speculation that her long-awaited in-ring return could be on the cards. Rousey hasn’t appeared on WWE television since WrestleMania 35, and her professional wrestling future has been up in the air since then.

Natalya took to Twitter afterward and responded to Rousey’s comments. According to the veteran, Rousey’s performance in the match was impressive and she is looking forward to their next outing.

“You showed me what a pro you are and I couldn’t have been more proud of you that day, @RondaRousey. I can’t wait to do it again…….. soon.”

The comments section was flooded by social media users who want to see the two superstars face each other again. The bout was clearly well received by the fans, and there’s a desire among them to see Rousey step back into the squared circle.

The former Raw Women’s Champion has been back in the ring recently, however. As The Inquisitr recently reported, Rousey was spotted training with Roddy Piper’s daughter and other wrestlers last week.

As the Sportskeeda report highlighted, some pundits have speculated that Rousey will return at next year’s WrestleMania. Her presence would certainly add more star power to the promotion’s biggest event of the year.

However, as The Inquisitr report noted, she recently stated that she might never return as the fans are ungrateful and don’t appreciate her. Toward the end of her last WWE run, she received boos from the crowd on a regular basis.

She also claimed that if she does wrestle again, it won’t be as frequently as it was before. Her words suggested that her new deal will be part-time, similar to that of Brock Lesnar.

Wrestling Inc pointed out that Rousey is under contract until 2021, though it seems as if she’s afforded some freedom to pursue other ventures. Triple H hopes to have her commit her future to the promotion, and he assured fans that both parties have a great relationship with each other.