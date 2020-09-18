Nicole Thorne Displays Phenomenal Figure In A Revealing Black Bikini

Australian model Nicole Thorne gave followers an eyeful of her phenomenal bikini body in her latest Instagram post, sharing two photos that captured her standing on a terrace overlooking a sparkling swimming pool. The 29-year-old displayed her gorgeous curves in a skimpy black two-piece from Fashion Nova, her beautifully ornate surroundings giving prominence to the simple yet sexy bathing suit.

The revealing bikini included tiny, triangle-shaped cups that were spaced wide apart, baring the entirety of her cleavage in addition to flashing a tantalizing glimpse of sideboob. The ruched top was complete with clear straps going over her shoulders and across the chest line. Likewise, the bottoms featured transparent side straps that were pulled over her hip bones, supporting a small triangular front. The look exposed her lean legs while also showcasing her flat tummy thanks to the low-rise, scooped waistline that fell far past her belly button.

Nicole accessorized with her customary black manicure, showing off her short nails as she posed with one hand on her waist. The stunner flaunted her trim midriff and toned thighs, all the while shooting an intense, alluring gaze at the camera. Her plump lips were slightly parted in a sultry expression. Her hair looked tousled and windswept, giving her more sex appeal.

Things got even steamier in the second snap, which saw her coquettishly raising one hand to her cheek. Her other hand grazed her thigh, calling attention to her voluptuous assets. Nicole cocked her hip and bent her waist at a slight angle, teasing her thigh gap as she put one leg in front of the other.

The photos captured her from the knee up, keeping the focus on her hourglass frame. A double archway stretched in the background, opening up the view to encompass the clear, turquoise water bordered by lavish greenery. A pair of tall columns drew the eye to the vivid, turquoise mosaic decorating the top of the archway, which matched the teal paint on the wall next to her. The spacious terrace was complete with stone floor tiles in different shades of gray, the light-toned palette making Nicole’s dark swimwear truly pop.

A geotag identified the location of her photos as the Paradise Cove resort in Queensland’s Whitsunday Islands, where Nicole has been vacationing since late August, according to her Instagram page. The sizzling brunette captioned the shots with a black heart that seemed to mirror the color of her scanty bikini, leading followers to flood the comments section with hearts.

The post proved very popular with her eager audience, garnering more than 8,700 likes in the first two hours of going live. Her admirers also left 135 messages for her Aussie hottie, complimenting her beauty and fierce physique.

“You look sooo amazing,” gushed one person, adding a pair of flames for emphasis.

“Absolutely stunning,” a second fan said of the smoking-hot look.

“Body goals,” chimed in a third Instagrammer, leaving a string of flattering emoji. “Wow girl,” they continued.

“You’re unreal babe,” read a fourth comment, trailed by a hot-face and fire emoji.