Christina Aguilera Dazzles In Sequined Crop Top & Skirt With Thigh-High Slit For Throwback Latin Grammys Look

Christina Aguilera took to Instagram to share with fans some throwback content from 20 years ago. The singing sensation attended the 2000 Latin Grammy Awards and treated her followers to a number of photos and a video clip from the night.

In the first shot, the “Genie in a Bottle” chart-topper stunned in a purple crop top that featured sequins all over. The garment displayed her decolletage as well as her toned stomach that was decorated with a body chain. Aguilera paired the ensemble with a matching skirt that fell down to her ankles and had a thigh-high slit on the side. She accessorized herself with a bracelet and a necklace while painting her shorts nails with dark polish. The entertainer styled her wavy blond locks down with blue streaks.

Aguilera posted two pics within the first slide. She appeared to be on the red carpet at the event in her glamorous attire.

On the left, Aguilera gazed over to her right with a mouth-open expression. On the right, she sported an over-the-shoulder pose and flashed a huge smile.

In the next frame, Aguilera was captured performing on stage in a silk red crop top with sparkly long sleeves. She completed the look with a matching skirt that was tied-up at the front and also featured a thigh-high slit. Aguilera opted for gems around her navel while sporting curly hair.

In the third and final slide, she attached a video clip of herself showing off her powerful vocals while singing in Spanish.

For her caption, Aguilera informed that the 2000 ceremony was her first Latin Grammy Awards she attended and one she will always treasure.

In the span of 10 hours, her post racked up more than 225,000 likes and over 2,100 comments, proving to be very popular with her 7 million followers.

“And that performance is still among your ever growing list of greatest moments on stage,” one user wrote.

“I remember this like it was yesterday. You slayed!” another person shared.

“That performance of Genie is one of my favorites! That key change with the adlib was fire,” remarked a third fan.

“You should have more songs in Spanish… Just amazing!” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Aguilera. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Burlesque actress wowed in a black suit with brown suede stilettos that had the Yves Saint Laurent logo going down the heel for her Good Morning America appearance last month. She wore her blond hair up and rocked a bold red lip for the occasion.